Decision Preview: Alabama, Georgia, or LSU for elite 2024 QB Julian Sayin?

Alabama quarterback target Julian Sayin is still in his junior year of high school, but is ready to make his college decision. The talented signal caller out of Carlsbad (Calif.) will announce his commitment on Wednesday afternoon. Sayin’s decision comes on the heels of two game day visits taken this fall, those being to LSU (9/24) and Alabama (10/22).
Granite superintendent thanks Arapaho-Butler fans for cleaning guest side of stands after game

OKLAHOMA CITY — A superintendent of a southwestern Oklahoma school district took to social media to thank another district's fans for cleaning part of the stands. The Granite basketball team played Arapaho-Butler on Tuesday. After the game, the Granite Public Schools superintendent thanked Arapaho-Butler fans on social media for cleaning the entire guest side of the stands.
Recapping the Falcons trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is typically the mildest of all the leagues for several reasons, but that wasn’t the case yesterday as a record number of deals were agreed upon, with several marquee names swapping teams. The Falcons were among the busiest teams, making three trades before the buzzer rang, including moving a former All-Pro wide receiver.
