Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kanye West calls ex-President Barack Obama a 'BLM office manager' in an interview with Tucker Carlson: 'Best one ever'
"You get a semi-influential Black person to become the face of a white company," Ye told Carlson in explaining the meaning of a "BLM office manager."
Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A 'Thought Experiment'
The former president also torched the Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate with a reworked version of his iconic slogan.
Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views
A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
Woman Tells Obama He's 'Finer Than A Mug' At Voter Rally In Detroit
The former president talked about how being on the campaign trail is more difficult for him now than when he was younger.
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene
The late-night host says there's really only one thing the two should be doing together.
New Video: Roger Stone Says Trump Will Get His 'Brains Beat In' If He Runs Again
Republican political operative Roger Stone is seen in new documentary footage threatening to support Donald Trump’s second impeachment and saying the former president would lose if he tried to run again in 2024. “I’m done with this president,” Trump’s longest-serving political adviser says on a phone call in the...
Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)
Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
Marjorie Taylor Greene led Trump supporters in a victory lap as Elon Musk took over Twitter
Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter on Thursday. He previously suggested he would reinstate banned users like former President Donald Trump. Trump supporters and right-wing political pundits celebrated the news on Twitter. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene led Trump supporters in a victory lap after Elon Musk took...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
'The View' draws disgust for dressing kid up as Trump toilet stuffed with documents for Halloween: 'Deranged'
The Halloween special of "The View" was full of political statements, from co-host Whoopi Goldberg donned as a "handmaid," to a child dressed up as former president Donald Trump in the form of a document-stuffed toilet. Goldberg earned a standing ovation from the audience for entering the studio in a...
Trevor Noah Jokes What The 'J' In Donald J. Trump Really Stands For
"The Daily Show" host mocked a new twist in the Trump classified documents scandal.
Donald Trump Jr. And Eric Trump Wanted 'Handout' From Truth Social Company: Report
Will Wilkerson, a co-founder of Truth Social’s media parent company, told The Washington Post that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump requested financial stakes in the social media platform despite having never worked for the company. “They were coming in and asking for a handout,” Wilkerson told the Post...
Donald Trump calls Paul Pelosi attack a ‘terrible thing’; Don Jr. tweets picture of hammer, underwear
Former President Donald Trump condemned the violence that targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while his namesake tweeted tasteless jokes about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi on Monday. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump told Americano Media, a conservative Spanish...
How Rich Is Lara Trump?
Lara Trump, 40, is best known for being the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald J. Trump. However, she has made a strong presence on her own in front of the...
Sweet Revenge: What Trump Would Do in a Second Term
"If you thought it was insane during his first term, you haven't seen anything yet," says one political strategist.
Bono says he passed out in the Lincoln Bedroom at the White House after having a drink with President Obama
Bono said in his new book that Obama found him fast asleep in the Lincoln Bedroom after he disappeared from the dinner table.
Donald Trump Jr deletes ‘dangerous’ Instagram memes mocking Paul Pelosi attack
Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack. Donald Trump Jr, the self-described “general in meme wars”, had a rare about-face as he deleted social media posts that openly mocked the attack on Paul Pelsoi. On Sunday evening, just two days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s...
Ex-Bush Aide Bashes Ex-Obama Staffer With Schoolyard Insult As Fur Flies On CNN
Scott Jennings, who served under George W. Bush, lashed out at Barack Obama's deputy chief of staff Jim Messina.
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0