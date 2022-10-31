Read full article on original website
Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding
Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back
Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
Mortician Bride Gets Married in Funeral Home, Arrives in Hearse
A couple in California took Halloween to the extreme by dedicating their entire wedding to the spooky holiday, including getting married at a funeral home. Arriving at the funeral home in a hearse, Norma Nino, who works as a mortician, married husband Axel Nino surrounded by pumpkins and coffins. Norma,...
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.
