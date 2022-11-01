ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops

The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding

Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
Man Goes Viral for Arguing with Hotel Staff, Spitting on Floor

In a viral video with over 30 million views on TikTok, a man attempted to argue his way into a free hotel room. The video stunned viewers as they watched what seemed to be a simple situation unfold into a frustrating argument. The person who posted the video is a...
Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation

Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022

Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash

Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes. There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.
Victoria Beckham is Considering a Spice Girls Hologram Concert

Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, appeared on Monday night's (Oct. 24) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed future Spice Girls reunions. "Since Mel C just said that she's always trying to get you back on stage, I'd like to know what are the chances of that actually happening? Especially with Spiceworld's 25th anniversary coming up," a fan asked the star.
Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok

"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
Katy Perry Has Eye ‘Glitch,’ Sparks Concern Among Fans

Katy Perry is the most recent music superstar to suffer a "glitch" while performing on stage. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Perry appeared to struggle to open one of her eyes. She would go on to even press a finger to her temple to keep the eyelid from going any lower.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BTS Fan More Upset About Lost Photo Card than Stolen Phone

"I'm a bartender and I had my phone sat out on the bar and this man stole my f---ing phone," this TikTok user began in her viral story time posted Oct. 25. But more importantly, her "f---ing Min Yoongi photo card got stolen." Min Yoongi is the real name of...
Why Was Billie Eilish’s 2022 Halloween Costume so Controversial?

Billie Eilish's couple's costume with new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford has raised some eyebrows on the internet. Eilish, who is 20, is dating The Neighbourhood frontman, 31. The two have been friends for a few years, and there are photos of them hanging out in 2017, when Eilish was 15 and Rutherford was 26.
