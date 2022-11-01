Read full article on original website
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
20-Year-Old Daughter ‘Angry’ After Parents Spend Her College Fund on Kitchen Remodel
Parents are wondering if they're in the wrong after admitting to spending their daughter's college tuition on a kitchen remodel. On Reddit, the dad explained that his 20-year-old daughter decided to return to college after dropping out to pursue other options. While this might sound like good news for most...
‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops
The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH
Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding
Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
Man Goes Viral for Arguing with Hotel Staff, Spitting on Floor
In a viral video with over 30 million views on TikTok, a man attempted to argue his way into a free hotel room. The video stunned viewers as they watched what seemed to be a simple situation unfold into a frustrating argument. The person who posted the video is a...
Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation
Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022
Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash
Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes. There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.
Babysitter Ditches Gig After Mom Claims Her Outfit Is Too Tight to Wear Around Husband, 5-Year-Old Son
A woman decided to quit on the spot after a mom reprimanded her for wearing "athletic wear" while babysitting her two children. The mom deemed her outfit "inappropriate" to wear around her husband and children, which prompted the babysitter to walk out. The mom took to Reddit explaining she was...
Victoria Beckham is Considering a Spice Girls Hologram Concert
Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, appeared on Monday night's (Oct. 24) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed future Spice Girls reunions. "Since Mel C just said that she's always trying to get you back on stage, I'd like to know what are the chances of that actually happening? Especially with Spiceworld's 25th anniversary coming up," a fan asked the star.
Taylor Swift Fan Says She Found Strand of Pop Star’s Hair in Signed ‘Midnights’ CD
When one Swiftie, a.k.a. Taylor Swift fan, ordered a signed Midnights CD from the pop star's web store, she probably didn't expect to get more than just a signature with her album. In a viral TikTok, @shannonrivers_ claims her CD came with a strand of telltale blonde hair stuck inside...
Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok
"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
Katy Perry Has Eye ‘Glitch,’ Sparks Concern Among Fans
Katy Perry is the most recent music superstar to suffer a "glitch" while performing on stage. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Perry appeared to struggle to open one of her eyes. She would go on to even press a finger to her temple to keep the eyelid from going any lower.
Harry Styles Transforms Into A Merman In ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ Music Video: WATCH
Harry Styles undergoes quite the transformation in his latest music video, "Music For A Sushi Restaurant." In the video, the former One Direction member is sporting a brand new look as well as the tail of a merman. At the beginning of the video, Styles washes ashore and is then...
Matthew Perry Once Had Crush on ‘Friends’ Co-Star Jennifer Aniston, ‘Overanalyzed’ Interactions
Matthew Perry is getting extra vulnerable in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, out Nov. 1. In the book, Perry opens up about his years-long struggle with addiction and some behind-the-scenes tales of his time on classics like the 1990s sitcom Friends. One of those stories...
Fans React to Taylor Swift Becoming First Artist Ever to Occupy Entire ‘Billboard’ Top 10
Taylor Swift's Midnights is officially a history-maker. On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top ten slots simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The songs featured in the top 10 on the Hot 100 include TikTok ear worm "Vigilante Sh--" and fan-favorite "Lavender Haze," as well as Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."
K-Pop Group Omega X Stranded in LA After Alleged Verbal and Physical Altercation with Company CEO
A 4th generation K-pop group has been making headlines and become the subject of trending topics online after an incident of alleged verbal and physical abuse by their company CEO in LA left them stranded with no staff. Who is Omega X?. Omega X is a K-pop boy group consisting...
BTS Fan More Upset About Lost Photo Card than Stolen Phone
"I'm a bartender and I had my phone sat out on the bar and this man stole my f---ing phone," this TikTok user began in her viral story time posted Oct. 25. But more importantly, her "f---ing Min Yoongi photo card got stolen." Min Yoongi is the real name of...
Why Was Billie Eilish’s 2022 Halloween Costume so Controversial?
Billie Eilish's couple's costume with new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford has raised some eyebrows on the internet. Eilish, who is 20, is dating The Neighbourhood frontman, 31. The two have been friends for a few years, and there are photos of them hanging out in 2017, when Eilish was 15 and Rutherford was 26.
