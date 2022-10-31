Read full article on original website
Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'
A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Muslim man ‘disgusted’ after tuna baguette from Morrisons actually contained non-halal chicken
A Muslim man was left shocked after he bought his regular tuna baguette at Morrisons, only to bite into it and discover it had non-halal chicken filling.Abdul Habismillah, 23, was “disgusted” when his usually reliable sandwich was packaged wrongly and resulted in him taking a bite of meat that violated his religious beliefs.He said he had bought the same tuna mayo and cucumber baguette almost every day for the past six months, and thought he was about to have his usual lunch.“It’s quite disappointing, I felt disgusted,” he said. “Because I’m Muslim, I don’t have anything unless it’s HMC (Halal...
McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch
For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru
Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's
Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
Twitter begged KFC to bring back a discontinued item — and the chain said yes
It looks like pleading with your favorite restaurant on social media to bring a discontinued fave back actually works… sometimes. On Oct. 3 Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it’s testing the waters with a rerelease of sorts: the long-awaited return of KFC’s beloved Twister Wraps has come.
Drive-Thru Report Reveals Slowest Fast Food Chain of the Year
One minute never seems longer than when you are in a fast food drive-thru. And it's that feeling that fast food restaurants try to avoid at all costs. Imagine you've just pulled up to a fast food drive-thru to pick up breakfast, but you encounter a lengthy wait — or worse, no one even comes to the window.
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts to celebrate Halloween
It’s all treat and no trick at Krispy Kreme Australia today, with free doughnuts on offer to celebrate Halloween. The doughnut chain announced the special Halloween giveaway on Instagram this morning, with free Original Glazed Doughnuts being given out to customers today. There’s a catch, of course, but it’s...
Making of a McMasterpiece! McDonald's worker reveals what we've ALWAYS wanted to know: How cult favorite McRib is made
New footage of how McDonald's makes its cult McRib burger has swept the internet as the pork sandwich prepares to make a 'farewell tour' of restaurants. The 3 minute and 11 second video, originally uploaded to YouTube by Stephen Patula on Oct 21 and has been viewed 335,453 times, evoking a mixture of fascination, disgust - and hunger.
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is an iconic brand that’s been around since 1937 selling more than 1.3 billion donuts yearly throughout 30 countries worldwide.
The 10 discontinued fast-food chicken items you won’t see again – from McDonald’s to Starbucks
WINNER winner no more chicken dinner. Some fast-food chains have decided to discontinue menu items featuring fried chicken. After months of playing chicken with each other, major chains like McDonald's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell have all taken off some not-so-popular items. But it wasn't long ago that places like Popeyes...
