Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Meets ‘Borderlands’: Previewing ‘Ninja Funk’ #1 From Whatnot Publishing
David Mack, known for his work on Marvel’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, delivers a beautiful watercolor variant for the premier of Ninja Funk!. “Guardians of the Galaxy meets Borderlands as a motley crew of electronic musicians fights to restore their dying planet. Frequency-Bending Warrior...
comicon.com
Previewing Jonathan Luna’s ‘Knight & The Lady Of Play’ #1 From Image Comics
“JONATHAN LUNA (THE PHALANX, 20XX: TRANSPORT) returns with another one-shot, illustrated in graphite! After a war with demons, knight Signore Vincenzo is traveling home to his wife in Italy. In a swamp, he comes across a mysteriously hypnotic woman, Motta, who tempts him to stay with her.”
comicon.com
Making The Right Moves: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game’ #2
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game’ makes more moves to flesh out the story, the characters in play, and the stakes in a very character-focused set piece-oriented second issue, that just works all around. We’re reminded of the scope of this universe that the Turtles inhabit, and what an impact that they and others have had over the years. Even with the amount of referenced history, it never feels off-putting to someone that might not be as familiar with the previous stories.
comicon.com
Why Now Is The Best Time To Adapt Grant Morrison’s DCU
There’s been a lot of excitement surrounding the appointment of James Gunn as CEO at DC Studios and the return of Henry Cavill as Superman. That coupled with sequels to both Joker and The Batman spell good news for DC films and fans who have (putting it lightly) been through a lot. We’re entering a new decade and have the potential to introduce these beloved characters to a new generation.
comicon.com
‘Stargirl’ Recovers Its Stride In Season 3, Episode 9
After spinning its wheels for the majority of the season, Stargirl finally feels like it’s hit its stride and getting into the meat of the story. That’s not to say that the beginning of the season wasn’t enjoyable. It was different and modeled after a more noir mystery atmosphere. Nevertheless, the pacing didn’t pick up in terms of plot as quickly as it should have. This week’s episode finally enters that territory and viewers get to see the tension that’s been building for a while finally spill over.
comicon.com
Beast Boy Take It Personally In ‘Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths’ #6 Preview
“War erupts as more heroes are taken at the hands of Pariah!. The fate of the Multiverse depends on the young heroes of the DCU as they clash with Deathstroke and the Dark Army! Can the resurrected Justice League race home to Earth-Zero in time to join the fight… even if it could mean that not everyone gets to return?! And what dark powerhouse rises on the battlefield? Do not miss this incredible breakneck battle royale!”
comicon.com
Kickstarting Comics: ‘Harker: The Black Hound Part 2’ Brings The Second Harker Storyline To A Thrilling Close
Roger Gibson and Vincent Danks’ Harker, one of the best police procedural comics I’ve ever read brings the conclusion of its second storyline to Kickstarter, as Harker and Critchley investigate murders most foul up on the Yorkshire Moors…. Well, seeing it’s quoted on the Kickstarter for this new...
comicon.com
It’s Their World, We’re Just Living In It: Reviewing ‘Batgirls Vol 1’
‘Batgirls’ is a truly unique series that gives the title characters their own corner of the world to play within and every page showcases how much the creative team loves not just these characters but Gotham and the whole of the Bat-related portion of the DC Universe. It’s a breath of fresh air and a shining beacon of hope taking place in a dark and sometimes overbearing world. This is the book that Batgirl fans have been waiting for.
comicon.com
Interview: Ariel Medel Talks ‘Adelita 3017,’ Live Now On Kickstarter
Hello all, it’s been a second since I have been in “The Wizards Tomb” or whatever this nebulous space that we hang out in is called. I’ve been hard at work on a few things that I can hopefully show you soon and talking to some really wonderful creators and designers from all over this big blue rock we call home.
comicon.com
Sega Reveals ‘Sonic Frontiers: Showdown’ Trailer
Sonic Frontiers is barely a few days away from releasing, and SEGA has finally released a legitimately good trailer for the game, entitled “Showdown”. Rather than showing off how slow-paced the open world can be, “Showdown” introduces fans to the new world, Sonic’s opponent in this world, and the friends Sonic will have to save this time around.
comicon.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5, Episode 9 Review
It’s certainly clear by now that the latter half of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s current season is above and beyond better than the first. It took a while — and some painful character decisions and perplexing plot developments — to get to this point, but it resulted in very exciting and poignant television. Gilead is in a very precarious situation. They are seeing real success as a country trying to form a place in the world. Meanwhile, America’s light is fading. Stuck in the middle is just one woman who wanted nothing more than to get her daughter back. Inherently, June (Elisabeth Moss) is not special from other women in the same situation, and yet she is still a symbol of where the future is headed.
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: ‘Murder Drones’ Season 1 Trailer
Murder Drones is an action horror/comedy web series created by Liam Vickers (Cliffside, Internecion Cube) and produced by Glitch Productions. The CG series takes place in a world where mankind has colonized most of space and left the Worker Drones to rot. However, when the Worker Drones have build their own society upon the abandoned planet the humans send in the Murder Drones to erase them. As an indie adult animated series Murder Drones has impressive production values. I can’t wait to see what Vickers and the whole team have in store.
comicon.com
Review Round Up: Rounding Up All Of Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
A rater busy week for our reviewers with a fair few reviews, and here they all are now:. That Texas Blood #19 (Image Comics) Time Before Time #18 (Image Comics) Blood Stained Teeth #6 (Image Comics) Minor Threats #6 (Dark Horse Comics) Quick Stops #1 (Dark Horse Comics) Star Trek:...
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #179: Your Weekly Art Attack
Art For Art’s Sake – all the very best of the art of comics laid out for you here at Comicon, week in and week out…. “Happy to announce that my “Comics Are Reading” @ALA_Booklist comic is now available as a downloadable full-size poster (prints up to 18”x24”)— please spread the word! Thanks.” https://alagraphics-gift-shop.myspreadshop.com/comics-are-reading – Very happy to…
comicon.com
Vault Comics Announces New Graphic Novel Line Focussing On Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys And More
Vault Comics announces its new line of graphic novels from some of the biggest and iconic musical headliners in the music biz. The new imprint, Headshell, will be publishing all-new graphic novels from recording artists such as Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Redman, and more. And it will all be overseen by acclaimed songwriter and producer, Richard Rudolph.
comicon.com
The Mutt Messiah: Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #1
“The long-awaited return of the “series that’s simultaneously infuriating and hysterically funny in its indictment of not just the 1%, but of the people—and the economic system—that enable them” (Comics Beat). The year is 2046, two years after Billionaire Island fell—taking the world’s economy with it. Only one man—er, dog—can save us now. But where IS Business Dog? By writer Mark Russell (Second Coming, One-Star Squadron) and artist Steve Pugh (Animal Man)!
comicon.com
‘Forspoken’ Video Delves Deep Into The Game’s Combat
Square-Enix’s Forspoken went quiet after it was forced out of its Fall release date into the early winter. But with just a few months remaining, the company has started hyping the game back up again with a series of Deep Dive trailers. In the “Magic Combat” trailer, Square demonstrates...
comicon.com
‘Invincible Iron Man’ #1 Variant Covers Armor Up
Tony Stark is coming up on his sixtieth anniversary, and to kick off the celebrations, the latest volume of his adventures is full of some amazing variant covers. Each one showcases the Invincible Iron Man at his best. The new ongoing series from Gerry Duggan & Juan Frigeri starts this...
comicon.com
To Begin At The Beginning: Previewing ‘The New Golden Age’ #1
Artists: Diego Olortegui with JP Mayer and Scott Hanna, Jerry Ordway, Steve Lieber, Todd Nauck, Scott Kolins, Victor Bogdanovic, Brandon Peterson, and Gary Frank. “From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC’s epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC’s future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don’t miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.”
Comments / 0