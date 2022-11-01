It’s certainly clear by now that the latter half of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s current season is above and beyond better than the first. It took a while — and some painful character decisions and perplexing plot developments — to get to this point, but it resulted in very exciting and poignant television. Gilead is in a very precarious situation. They are seeing real success as a country trying to form a place in the world. Meanwhile, America’s light is fading. Stuck in the middle is just one woman who wanted nothing more than to get her daughter back. Inherently, June (Elisabeth Moss) is not special from other women in the same situation, and yet she is still a symbol of where the future is headed.

10 HOURS AGO