Mad Cave Studios Reveals Exclusive Francine Delgado Variant Cover For ‘Dahlia In The Dark’
Dahlia In The Dark, the fast-paced, action/fantasy thriller by author Joe Corallo and artist Andrea Milana is coming this winter from Mad Cave Studios. To continue the run of new releases focused on the human condition, this season the all-original mini-series is receiving a 1/100 exclusive variant from visual artist Francine Delgado, available only on the Mad Cave website.
Mystery And Monsters: Reviewing ‘Heart Eyes’ #3 From Vault Comics
‘Heart Eyes’ #3 introduces a mysterious new character, a watcher who seems to have healthy doubts about the monster-loving Lupe having observes her for quite some time. More mystery and more Lovecraftian horror from Dennis Hopeless and Victor Ibáñez. Overall. 8.5/10. Its good to see, in Heart...
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 5
American Horror Story is known for playing in a lot of different sandboxes all at once. It has showcased traditional slasher horror as well as horror of the supernatural and even sci-fi variety. While a lot of the details for this season are still emerging, it seems as if the plot is dabbling in a lot even as its primary focus seems to be the standard hero killer trope. At least, that is what a lot of the characters continue to circle. But this week’s first episode seems to steer a bit towards the supernatural, which provided a bit of refreshing change.
Advance Review: `Minor Threats’ #3 Takes Its D-Listers Very Seriously
The Minor Threats creative team has developed such an interesting world with compelling characters that it would be a crime if it ends after the next issue. The real threat here is that the overall story stops after this limited run concludes next month. Overall. 9.5/10. They might be D-list...
Death And The Maiden Go On A Road Trip: Previewing ‘Two Graves’ #1
“Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There’s a bloody handprint on his neck. She’s beginning to worry it’s hers. Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive. A new...
Adult Animation Revolution: ‘Murder Drones’ Season 1 Trailer
Murder Drones is an action horror/comedy web series created by Liam Vickers (Cliffside, Internecion Cube) and produced by Glitch Productions. The CG series takes place in a world where mankind has colonized most of space and left the Worker Drones to rot. However, when the Worker Drones have build their own society upon the abandoned planet the humans send in the Murder Drones to erase them. As an indie adult animated series Murder Drones has impressive production values. I can’t wait to see what Vickers and the whole team have in store.
Preview: D-List Costumed Villains Set Out Across The City In ‘Minor Threats’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #3, dropping next week from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. ‘Our group of D-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying–the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.’
Mars Or Bust: Previewing ‘Traveling To Mars’ #1 From Mark Russell, Roberto Meli And Ablaze
“From two-time Eisner and Harvey Award nominee Mark Russell and hot new talent Roberto Meli comes a compelling new sci-fi series…. Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both of them and what it means to be a dying god.
Preview: Time For A Second Ghoulish Viewing Of ‘Tales From The Black Museum’ – The Latest ‘2000 AD’ Digital Collection Release
Welcome back to the Black Museum, home to all the darkest of mementos and curios from Mega-City One history as we settle back for a second digital volume of terrifying tales from the vaults. Tales From The Black Museum Volume 2 is the November Digital Edition release from 2000 AD,...
A Slayer Without A Cause: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #7
‘The Vampire Slayer’ turns its gaze to the former and would-be slayer that began it all, giving us a fantastically deep character study surrounded by an increasingly tense horror story befitting of this world. Buffy’s struggle here is relatable and handled well, as we’re given a different side to the character we thought we knew, depicted gorgeously dark and tensely.
‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 9 Review
It seemed as if Andor was on a narrative path of having two episodes of buildup and then one episode of action. The entire story structure was built in arcs, and while that still seems to be the case, things are a bit different for this third go around. Rather than have the third episode filled with action, it was much more filled with tension and suspense. That’s not to say that the next episode will start a new arc or reset the buildup. It just means that this arc had an extra episode of intense buildup before the action that will inevitably come in next week’s installment.
Beast Boy Take It Personally In ‘Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths’ #6 Preview
“War erupts as more heroes are taken at the hands of Pariah!. The fate of the Multiverse depends on the young heroes of the DCU as they clash with Deathstroke and the Dark Army! Can the resurrected Justice League race home to Earth-Zero in time to join the fight… even if it could mean that not everyone gets to return?! And what dark powerhouse rises on the battlefield? Do not miss this incredible breakneck battle royale!”
Boar Of The Rings: Previewing ‘Gospel’ #1 Fro Image Comics
“When opportunity refuses to knock for restless hero Matilde, the devil comes knocking instead. Thrust into action by the hellish arrival, Matilde and storyteller Pitt will quest for answers – answers that threaten to tear them apart and trigger the toughest question of all: “Who am I?”. Inspired...
Previewing Jonathan Luna’s ‘Knight & The Lady Of Play’ #1 From Image Comics
“JONATHAN LUNA (THE PHALANX, 20XX: TRANSPORT) returns with another one-shot, illustrated in graphite! After a war with demons, knight Signore Vincenzo is traveling home to his wife in Italy. In a swamp, he comes across a mysteriously hypnotic woman, Motta, who tempts him to stay with her.”
Kickstarting Comics: ‘Harker: The Black Hound Part 2’ Brings The Second Harker Storyline To A Thrilling Close
Roger Gibson and Vincent Danks’ Harker, one of the best police procedural comics I’ve ever read brings the conclusion of its second storyline to Kickstarter, as Harker and Critchley investigate murders most foul up on the Yorkshire Moors…. Well, seeing it’s quoted on the Kickstarter for this new...
Review Round Up: Rounding Up All Of Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
A rater busy week for our reviewers with a fair few reviews, and here they all are now:. That Texas Blood #19 (Image Comics) Time Before Time #18 (Image Comics) Blood Stained Teeth #6 (Image Comics) Minor Threats #6 (Dark Horse Comics) Quick Stops #1 (Dark Horse Comics) Star Trek:...
‘Dead Eyes’ Returns, A Festive ‘Criminal’ Cracker And More In ‘Image!’ #9
Image! #9 comes out December and will feature another first:. “Just in time to curl up and read by light of yule log, Image! #9 will feature a brand new Criminal story from crime noir masterminds Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips titled “Teeg’s Christmas Carol,” the highly anticipated return of Gerry Duggan and John McCrea’s beloved Dead Eyes, as well as many more exciting tales.”
Preview: The Horror Continues In ‘Shock Shop’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Shock Shop #3, dropping next week from writer Cullen Bunn, artists Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz, and colorist Bill Crabtree. ‘A brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. Welcome to the SHOCK SHOP!
Interview: Ariel Medel Talks ‘Adelita 3017,’ Live Now On Kickstarter
Hello all, it’s been a second since I have been in “The Wizards Tomb” or whatever this nebulous space that we hang out in is called. I’ve been hard at work on a few things that I can hopefully show you soon and talking to some really wonderful creators and designers from all over this big blue rock we call home.
‘Crypt Of Shadows’ #1 And ‘Moon Knight’ Annual #1 Get New Printings
Crypt Of Shadows #1 and Moon Knight Annual #1 will return to comic shops next month. These sold-out issues were packed with adventures starring Marvel’s greatest horror icons including Werewolf by Night, Else Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Moon Knight, and more. Moon Knight Annual #1’s new edition will come complete with an all-new cover while Crypt of Shadows #1 receives a festive makeover for its Second Printing, and fans can grab both of them just in time for the holiday season on December 14.
