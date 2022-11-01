Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022
Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
‘The View’s ‘Oscars Slap’ Kids Costume on Halloween Episode Draws Backlash
On Monday's 'The View' episode Oct. 31, the hosts showed off the costume designs of wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer-Kaufman, who was tasked with dressing children in costumes inspired by 2022's "hottest topics." One of those costumes was the infamous "Oscars slap" between Will Smith and Chris Rock that dominated headlines...
Matthew Perry Once Had Crush on ‘Friends’ Co-Star Jennifer Aniston, ‘Overanalyzed’ Interactions
Matthew Perry is getting extra vulnerable in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, out Nov. 1. In the book, Perry opens up about his years-long struggle with addiction and some behind-the-scenes tales of his time on classics like the 1990s sitcom Friends. One of those stories...
Taylor Swift Confirms A ‘Midnights’ Tour Will Happen ‘Soonish’
Taylor Swift could be hitting the road for another tour, at least according to her. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker appeared on on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, where she divulged the details on the upcoming trek. "We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," she said. We will do it...
Fans React to Taylor Swift Becoming First Artist Ever to Occupy Entire ‘Billboard’ Top 10
Taylor Swift's Midnights is officially a history-maker. On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top ten slots simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The songs featured in the top 10 on the Hot 100 include TikTok ear worm "Vigilante Sh--" and fan-favorite "Lavender Haze," as well as Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."
Katy Perry Has Eye ‘Glitch,’ Sparks Concern Among Fans
Katy Perry is the most recent music superstar to suffer a "glitch" while performing on stage. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Perry appeared to struggle to open one of her eyes. She would go on to even press a finger to her temple to keep the eyelid from going any lower.
Man Goes Viral With List of How Many Times He’s Apologized to His Wife : WATCH
Husbands apologizing to their wives is a common occurrence. However, one man went viral for listing the reasons why he has had to constantly apologize to his significant other. Leighton shared on TikTok the multitude of reasons he has been forced to apologize, including wrongly using a steak knife and...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash
Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes. There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?
It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React
It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Campaign to Make Rapper Billionaire Again
Despite his rampant anti-Antisemitism, Kanye West's devoted fans have hatched a plan to help the controversial rapper refuel his bank account after Ye declared he'd "lost 2 billion dollars in one day" on Instagram. Over the past few weeks, the rapper created a firestorm with his barrage of anti-Semitic rants,...
Selena Gomez Addresses Photo of Her and Hailey Bieber: ‘Not a Big Deal’
Selena Gomez has finally addressed the viral photo of her and Hailey Bieber posing together that was shared online Oct. 16. The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed the moment in an interview with Vulture. "That recent photo released of you and Hailey Bieber felt full circle. What was...
Victoria Beckham is Considering a Spice Girls Hologram Concert
Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, appeared on Monday night's (Oct. 24) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed future Spice Girls reunions. "Since Mel C just said that she's always trying to get you back on stage, I'd like to know what are the chances of that actually happening? Especially with Spiceworld's 25th anniversary coming up," a fan asked the star.
Why Are People Shaving Their Eyebrows on TikTok?
Did Doja Cat start a viral trend when she shaved off her eyebrows while on a TikTok live? Possibly. On TikTok, beauty fanatics claim that by shaving off their brows, they can achieve an instant "lifted" effect, like Botox, but without the hefty cost of injections. Other beauty buffs claim...
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Bests ‘Encanto’ For Biggest Streaming Movie Debut
Hocus Pocus 2 has put a spell on viewers. On October 27, Variety reported that has bested a major record set by none other than Encanto. In their findings, they discovered that Hocus Pocus 2 now owns the record of the biggest streaming movie debut of all time. The family-friendly...
Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video
Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media. Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers...
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
Evan Peters Cast In Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ After Expressing His Desire To Play Someone ‘Normal’
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has dominated Netflix since its arrival earlier this year. However, star Evan Peters originally wanted to play a "normal" role before signing up for the series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy and Peters sat down to detail the...
Taylor Swift Fan Says She Found Strand of Pop Star’s Hair in Signed ‘Midnights’ CD
When one Swiftie, a.k.a. Taylor Swift fan, ordered a signed Midnights CD from the pop star's web store, she probably didn't expect to get more than just a signature with her album. In a viral TikTok, @shannonrivers_ claims her CD came with a strand of telltale blonde hair stuck inside...
Are RM and Pharrell Working Together?
BTS' RM sat down with Pharrell Williams as the two artists interviewed each other for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue Tuesday (Nov. 1). The conversation delved into the artists' takes on creativity, live performance, and their upcoming projects, which apparently includes a Pharrell and BTS collaboration. When RM asked...
