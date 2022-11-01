ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022

Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
Katy Perry Has Eye ‘Glitch,’ Sparks Concern Among Fans

Katy Perry is the most recent music superstar to suffer a "glitch" while performing on stage. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Perry appeared to struggle to open one of her eyes. She would go on to even press a finger to her temple to keep the eyelid from going any lower.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash

Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes. There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?

It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React

It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Campaign to Make Rapper Billionaire Again

Despite his rampant anti-Antisemitism, Kanye West's devoted fans have hatched a plan to help the controversial rapper refuel his bank account after Ye declared he'd "lost 2 billion dollars in one day" on Instagram. Over the past few weeks, the rapper created a firestorm with his barrage of anti-Semitic rants,...
Victoria Beckham is Considering a Spice Girls Hologram Concert

Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, appeared on Monday night's (Oct. 24) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed future Spice Girls reunions. "Since Mel C just said that she's always trying to get you back on stage, I'd like to know what are the chances of that actually happening? Especially with Spiceworld's 25th anniversary coming up," a fan asked the star.
Why Are People Shaving Their Eyebrows on TikTok?

Did Doja Cat start a viral trend when she shaved off her eyebrows while on a TikTok live? Possibly. On TikTok, beauty fanatics claim that by shaving off their brows, they can achieve an instant "lifted" effect, like Botox, but without the hefty cost of injections. Other beauty buffs claim...
Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video

Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media. Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Are RM and Pharrell Working Together?

BTS' RM sat down with Pharrell Williams as the two artists interviewed each other for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue Tuesday (Nov. 1). The conversation delved into the artists' takes on creativity, live performance, and their upcoming projects, which apparently includes a Pharrell and BTS collaboration. When RM asked...
Oneonta, NY
