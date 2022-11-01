Read full article on original website
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a Saturday night crash in the 1100 block of E. South Boulevard. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found 53-year-old Andrew Sword, the driver...
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police. Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
Food for Thought 11/3
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Montgomery organization celebrates 36 years of giving to local programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts (MABCA) hosted its 36th annual luncheon Thursday, recognizing local arts organizations and the businesses that partner with them to ensure success. The committee recognized groups like the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and other...
Montgomery Salvation Army needs help finding a temporary home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army of Montgomery gets a little hectic before the holidays. On top of operating a homeless shelter and distributing food, the nonprofit also organizes the familiar Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree program. To add to the chaos, the Salvation Army must also...
ASU hosts robotics competition for middle and high school students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students from several Black Belt and River Region schools were a part of the 30th MGM Best HUB Competition at Alabama State University. Participants were required to design their own robots to complete the field challenge designed by engineers. Several school systems including Pike Road, Wetumpka,...
2022 Families of the Year - The Gutherie Family
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three families will represent the River Region as this year’s Families of the Year, selected by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. They represent teamwork, individual growth and family involvement. One of the families that will be honored during a ceremony is the Gutherie...
11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 11-year-old girl has been found following a large-scale search, says Phenix City Sheriff Heath Taylor. Multiple police units were seen at a trailer park in Phenix City Friday morning, November 4. On November 4, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee...
Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation to host day of service Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two years after the death of longtime Montgomery Councilman Tracy Larkin, work is still being done in his name to help those in need. This weekend, a big service project will kick off to help clean up a north Montgomery neighborhood. Those who knew Larkin...
Clocks go back 1 hour this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that dreaded time of year again. The time when we have to set our clocks back one hour and watch our sunsets happen at ridiculously early times. Yay. Can you tell I’m really excited about the whole time change thing? I’m certainly not alone...
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that LSU will face another fine after fans stormed the field on Saturday, Nov. 5. The incident happened following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama, 32-31, in overtime. According to the SEC, LSU will face a fine of $250,000. The university faced...
Suspect in Prattville child abduction case arrested
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man wanted in a Prattville child abduction case has been arrested. Michael Butler, 35, is accused of kidnapping two underage females for sex crimes, according to jail records. Prattville police began investigating the incident Friday and they said the girls were safely reunited with...
Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of kidnapping two juvenile females, who have been safely reunited with their parents or guardians. Police said arrest warrants have been obtained for Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville, for two counts of...
Thanksgiving dinner could take a bigger bite out of wallets this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An economist from Auburn University is warning consumers they could be spending more for Thanksgiving dinner this year. Turkeys are starting to hit the shelves at stores at almost 40 cents more per pound. “That means a 15-pound turkey will cost about $6 more than it...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
#10 LSU upsets #6 Alabama in overtime, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (WBRC) -Under the lights of Death Valley in Baton Rouge, #10 LSU and first-year head coach Bryan Kelly knocked off #6 Alabama in overtime. It’s the second win for the Tigers in four years after ‘Bama dominated the series in the 2010s. Alabama had a...
