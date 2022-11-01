Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
wegotthiscovered.com
The spiteful Marvel movie made with the sole intention of never being released won’t stop ruffling feathers
WandaVision director Matt Shakman has a fairly easy task in front of him when it comes to making the best Fantastic Four movie yet, but only because the bar has been set very low. Tim Story’s 2005 blockbuster and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were about as bland...
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Gizmodo
Marvel's Witchy WandaVision Spin-Off Adds Heartstopper's Joe Locke
As if we couldn’t be more excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos—Marvel’s Disney+ series spinning off WandaVision’s excellently sinister, outrageously expressive breakout character played by Kathryn Hahn—we’ve now learned another fan-favorite actor is joining the cast: Joe Locke, star of Netflix’s hugely popular comic adaptation Heartstopper.
comicon.com
Can An Ultimate Tony Stark Be Found Anywhere In The Multiverse? Previewing’Avengers Forever’ #10
ANT IN A BOTTLE! The pillars are in place. The most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse have been assembled. All but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who’s available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem.
comicon.com
Doom Comes Calling In ‘She-Hulk’ #7 Preview
After the earthquake that was SHE-HULK #6, She-Hulk knows she has some work to do and a humdinger of a mystery to solve. You will not be able to predict what she finds.
TechRadar
Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit
Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'
Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.
comicon.com
Preview: The Horror Continues In ‘Shock Shop’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Shock Shop #3, dropping next week from writer Cullen Bunn, artists Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz, and colorist Bill Crabtree. ‘A brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. Welcome to the SHOCK SHOP!
comicon.com
Falling Two Steps Behind: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1065
Batman stories should come in many varieties, and they should stand out amongst the pack when it comes to this close to a century-old character, and that is exactly what ‘Detective Comics’ brings to the table each month. A fully unique energetic powerful and memorable story, pitting Batman against a variety of usual but also new and even supernatural forces in a tale that is still very much street-level or grounded. Coupled with a series of backup stories that are doing their own thing while adding to the tapestry of the main story in meaningful ways.
comicon.com
Suit Up To Play The Predators At Their Own Game In ‘Predator’ #4 Preview
Theta’s in danger as two Predators have her cornered! It’s life or death as Theta goes head-to-head in an all-out dogfight!
comicon.com
Death And The Maiden Go On A Road Trip: Previewing ‘Two Graves’ #1
“Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There’s a bloody handprint on his neck. She’s beginning to worry it’s hers. Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive. A new...
comicon.com
Preview: D-List Costumed Villains Set Out Across The City In ‘Minor Threats’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #3, dropping next week from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. ‘Our group of D-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying–the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.’
comicon.com
Previewing Jeff Lemire And Dustin Nguyen’s ‘Little Monsters’ #7
“NEW STORY ARC LITTLE MONSTERS returns! As everything falls apart around the young vampires we get a glimpse into their history together. But back in the present they are brutally divided with deadly consequences.”
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Glass Half Empty’ – Rachael Smith’s Next Autobiographical Graphic Novel Coming In 2023
Exploring her relationships with both her father and alcohol, Glass Half Empty could prove to be Rachael Smith’s most powerful and personal yet. Rachael Smith, the author of autobiography brilliance with Wired Up Wrong, its follow-up Stand In Your Power, and her pitch-perfect pandemic comics collected as Quarantine Comix, has a new book coming out in January 2023 from Icon Books – Glass Half Empty.
comicon.com
Previewing Declan Shalvey’s ‘Old Dog’ #2
“The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand-new mission. Lynch is on an assignment to safeguard a Black Circle source whose cover is suspected to be exposed. When those fears prove true, this old dog will need to get his source out of dodge in one piece.”
comicon.com
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Discusses Their Season Pass, Adding New Characters And Missions
Developer Firaxis and publisher 2K Games have finally started talking about the Season Pass for their upcoming game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new season pass will offer four new characters, including Venom, Deadpool, Storm, and Morbius, the Living Vampire. New characters aren’t the only thing coming to the game...
comicon.com
Preview: Blur The Line Between Fiction And Reality In ‘Night Of The Ghoul’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Night Of The Ghoul #2, out tomorrow from writer Scott Snyder and artist Francesco Francavilla. ‘In the film Night of the Ghoul, it’s 1918 and our nation is rejoicing as soldiers return from the battlegrounds of the Great War. But what if something has come back with them? In the real world, a father and son discover the blurred line between fiction and reality.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 4
After three fairly satisfying episodes, American Horror Story hit a bit of a wall. It wasn’t that the fourth episode was inherently bad, it just felt as if it wasn’t inherently anything. It did little to move the plot along and little to incorporate a lot of characterization. Also, the shock factor that American Horror Story is usually known for wasn’t there either. Instead, it seems as if this episode was merely setting up a new setting that will surely be chaotic in the next episode.
comicon.com
‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ To Receive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Content
Marvel Contest of Champions is receiving another update and the new content this month will tie in with the upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Two characters that will be playing a significant role in the movie will be the newest champions: Shuri and Attuma. Read below to see what’s in store for the popular mobile fighter.
Comments / 0