Batman stories should come in many varieties, and they should stand out amongst the pack when it comes to this close to a century-old character, and that is exactly what ‘Detective Comics’ brings to the table each month. A fully unique energetic powerful and memorable story, pitting Batman against a variety of usual but also new and even supernatural forces in a tale that is still very much street-level or grounded. Coupled with a series of backup stories that are doing their own thing while adding to the tapestry of the main story in meaningful ways.

