Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars (2020) #29
Although the heroes of the Rebel Alliance have made progress toward their goal of liberating the galaxy, much work remains to be done to defeat the Empire. Still reeling from the fragmentation of the Alliance Fleet, the rebels have yet to recover Captain Han Solo or to address Crimson Dawn’s revelation of a second Death Star under construction.
Digital Trends
Luke, Leia, and Han Solo join Fortnite’s Star Wars Skywalker Week
Fortnite is throwing yet another Star Wars celebration. Skywalker Week is the name of the event, and to mark the occasion, the battle royale is introducing three new skins: Luke Skywalker, Princess/Commander Leia Organa, and Han Solo. Fortnite is no stranger to crossing over with the Star Wars universe. In...
Collider
'Andor's Leida Mothma Is Another Star Wars Legends Deep Cut
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Andor.Andor has distinguished itself from the other Star Wars projects on Disney+ so far with its deliberate lack of obvious fan service and connections to the Skywalker saga. There’s no creepy CGI Mark Hamill or Hayden Christensen, as Tony Gilroy has given us a more grounded look at the galaxy far, far away that doesn’t need lightsabers or the force to be captivating. The lack of cameos and overt references is one of Andor’s best attributes. By telling a unique and original story, it makes the Star Wars universe feel even more expansive.
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
Why Star Wars' Rise Of Skywalker Follow-Up Movie Should Absolutely Include Characters From The Disney+ Shows
In case it needs to be said, Disney should absolutely incorporate characters from the Disney+ Star Wars shows into any post-Sequel Trilogy projects.
Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Movie Is a Top Priority at Lucasfilm
Though the Star Wars TV shows have been popping up on Disney+ at an impressive rate, but three years since the last movie, The Rise of Skywalker, there has been some serious uncertainty about where the film side of the franchise is headed. That picture became a little clearer on October 23 when Deadline reported that a new Star Wars film is in the works, to be written by Lost co-showrunner Damon Lindelof, with documentarian and TV-director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm.
toyark.com
Official Hasbro Star Wars Images From London Comic Con
(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Spring 2023) SCAR Trooper Mic is part of a Special Commando Advanced Recon team called Scar Squadron. Also known as Task Force 99, this tight-knit group is accustomed to operating on its own in the most hostile environments. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale SCAR TROOPER MIC figure, inspired by the character’s appearance throughout STAR WARS comic books. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 comics-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 11/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and fan channel retailers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ fans disturbed and horrified as ‘Star Wars’ gets darker than it ever has before
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 9. Andor‘s ninth episode is here, and let’s just say it isn’t exactly a lighthearted romp through a galaxy far, far away. Our hero is still trapped in the nightmare manufacturing prison on Narkina 5, his friend Bix is being brutally interrogated by the ISB, and the net is slowly closing in on Mon Mothma.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: There’s still hope for a ‘Star Wars’ icon’s return as a long-awaited video game adaptation gets a release date at last
Today was a big day in the wide-ranging world of sci-fi movies and TV as we were treated to a truckload of updates about a bevy of highly anticipated upcoming projects in the genre. First of all, a new trailer dropped for a blockbuster sequel that’s been over a decade in the making, while a release date has finally been revealed for a video game adaptation that fans started to wonder wouldn’t arrive before the end of the world.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Review: Star Wars at Its Moody Best
Star Wars returns to CG animation with Tales of the Jedi, a series of six shorts released simultaneously on Disney+. Despite the short-form format, everything that Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm Animation perfected through Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels remains intact and on display. Compared to those series, Tales of the Jedi is a somber experience, lacking the rousing score, epic wartime battles, and clandestine sabotage missions. Instead, it perfectly sets a tone that befits its character-focused story, touching on the Jedi blindspots that allowed the Dark Side to thrive in the years leading to the rise of the Empire via the lives of two Jedi who saw and experienced those failings and responded to them in different ways.
comicon.com
Advance Review: `Star Trek– Picard – Stargazer’ #3 Sticks The Landing
This uneven limited series wraps up in a way befitting the spirit of Star Trek. While the first two installments lacked a strong storytelling direction and consistent artwork, this conclusion helps to atone for many of those sins while serving as a welcome bridge of sorts between the streaming series second and third seasons.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: What’s Happening on Level 2?
Check out a new clip from episode 9 of #Andor. Find out what’s happening on level 2 in tonight’s episode, streaming only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Wars villains
No Star Wars movie, or even Star Wars series, is complete without a good old fashioned villain. Sometimes, fans of the science fiction movie franchise are even treated with multiple Star Wars villains at once. What joy!. That’s because, the truth is, the galaxy far, far away is a pretty...
ComicBook
Blade Runner 2039 #1 First Look Revealed by Titan Comics (Exclusive)
Return to the world of Blade Runner with Blade Runner 2039 #1, a new entry in the series debuting in December from Titan Comics. Blade Runner 2039 is a 12-issue series from Titan Comics and Alcon Publishing. The new series is billed as the final chapter in the decades-spanning saga featuring the female Blade Runner known as Aahna "Ash" Ashina. Her story began in 2019 with Blade Runner 2019 and continued in Blade Runner 2029. Ash will clash with Luv — Niander Wallace's deadly "First Angel," first seen in the Blade Runner 2049 film. Now, fans can get a special look at the debut issue.
comicon.com
Mommy’s Little Monster: Previewing ‘Hulk’ #10
“HULK PLANET” PART TWO! Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise—an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can’t shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn’t being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there’s the matter of the planet’s “welcoming committee”…
comicon.com
Electronic Arts And Marvel Announce A Three Game Deal
Marvel and Electronic Arts have confirmed they’ll be teaming up for a series of games set within the Marvel Universe. This was rumored earlier in the year, then later confirmed when EA admitted they were working on an Iron Man game with the help of Motive Studios, the studio responsible for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Rogue One’ editor reveals the massive changes made to the film and ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ may have a release date
Andor‘s ninth episode dropped today and has left fans’ jaws on the floor as perhaps the darkest 45 minutes of Star Wars we’ve ever seen. There was a truly disturbing torture scene, euthanasia, and the dark secret at the heart of the Imperial prison on Merkina 5. Along the way, we got a very subtle A New Hope Easter Egg, which is exactly the kind of low-key fan service we want from a show like this.
comicon.com
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Discusses Their Season Pass, Adding New Characters And Missions
Developer Firaxis and publisher 2K Games have finally started talking about the Season Pass for their upcoming game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new season pass will offer four new characters, including Venom, Deadpool, Storm, and Morbius, the Living Vampire. New characters aren’t the only thing coming to the game...
Comments / 0