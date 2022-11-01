Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
Gulfport beats Biloxi in 100th rivalry renewal
Thursday night marked the 100th meeting of all time on the football field between long-time arch-rivals Gulfport and Biloxi. The Admirals celebrated the historic milestone by holding off the Indians 33-24 and in the process wrapped up the second spot in Region 4-6A play and the right to host an opening round Class 6A state playoff game that goes with that seed. Jacob Palazzo threw for a pair of scores and Emmanuel Bentley ran for two more as Gulfport led 26-12 after three-quarters of play.
ourmshome.com
Picayune holds off Gautier in overtime 48-42
The championship game in Region 4-5A pitted Picayune’s powerful running game against the vaunted high-flying aerial attack of Gautier. In the end, the ground game grounded it. Dante Dowdell’s fourth scoring run came in overtime, and the defending Class 5A state champion Maroon Tide remained unbeaten and slipped past...
mageenews.com
Congratulations to Dylan Webber Named 2022 Heisman Scholarship Winner for MHS
Dylan Webber is the Heisman High School Scholarship Winner for Magee High School. This award is well deserved and earned. Webber is known for his kindness, strength and faith in God. You can find him praying for the school and football team at pep rallies and in the locker room. Webber means business on the field, he represents the Trojans as starting Center/OL #70. He may look intimidating but after speaking to him you will find he loves people and strives to have a heart like Jesus. He spends time teaching younger peers the skills of football, volunteers with TARS of Simpson County & Veteran's Outreach of Mississippi. His servant heart, athletic abilities & academic excellence has been recognized and we are proud of you!
Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
Jackson Free Press
Tourney at ‘The Big House’
Some call the Mississippi Coliseum "The Big House." And for two weeks every March, it plays host to one of the biggest and best events in Mississippi sports: the state high school basketball championships. The tournament tips off Tuesday, March 3, and runs through Saturday, March 14. High Street will...
mageenews.com
Kingsley College Is Coming to Magee!!! Sneak Peek December 6th
Kingsley College, a cosmetology and barber school, will open in Magee in January! The school offers top notch education and training.
mageenews.com
Alert: Heather Blackwell Missing
Heather Blackwell, at teacher at Raleigh who lives in Magee, has been missing since Tuesday. (No additional news has been received...
WLBT
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
Meet the Candidates: Michael Guest
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the November 8 General Election. According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is […]
mageenews.com
Bye to One of the Good Guys!
One of my favorite Magee PD officers Matt Gipson turned in his resignation to Chief Shane Little. Matt has been a fixture at the Magee PD for several years. He was one of the ones I always wanted to see if a big black PD car drove to my house! He was stern…he was kind…he was smart. He knew his stuff.
sm2media.com
Editorial: Dr. Joe Paul becomes 11th Southern Miss President, but why?
Excitement spread on campus as the University of Southern Mississippi named Dr. Joe Paul as the 11th president on Oct. 24. Students, faculty and administration expressed their joy at this announcement, coming together to celebrate and open a widely spread conversation about how this happened. The Board of Trustees and...
mageenews.com
Project Grandparents Coming to Simpson County Schools
With virtual learning, google classroom, and the technology involved in educating a student, the hurdles are real for many…especially grandparents.
WDAM-TV
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin. The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance...
Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon. State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge,...
WDAM-TV
Busy week at Forrest County DA Office
The Jones County Economic Development Authority is working to connect high school seniors with different industry leaders before graduation. Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County.
mageenews.com
MDOT reminds drivers to Air Your Spare
JACKSON, MISS. — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds motorists to check the amount of air in their spare tire when changing clocks this weekend. With fluctuating temperatures, it's not a matter of IF your spare tire will deflate, but WHEN. Adding this task to your list when changing clocks can save potential headaches down the road.
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
mageenews.com
Heather Blackwell Found Safe
Heather Blackwell, who has been missing for a day, was found Wednesday afternoon in a field behind Sears according to local law enforcement. Heather has not been well following brain surgery a few months ago.
