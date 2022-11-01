Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dylan Webber is the Heisman High School Scholarship Winner for Magee High School. This award is well deserved and earned. Webber is known for his kindness, strength and faith in God. You can find him praying for the school and football team at pep rallies and in the locker room. Webber means business on the field, he represents the Trojans as starting Center/OL #70. He may look intimidating but after speaking to him you will find he loves people and strives to have a heart like Jesus. He spends time teaching younger peers the skills of football, volunteers with TARS of Simpson County & Veteran’s Outreach of Mississippi. His servant heart, athletic abilities & academic excellence has been recognized and we are proud of you!

