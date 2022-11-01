Read full article on original website
Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
Riley County Arrest Report November 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHRISTOPHER JAMAL BRADFORD, 21, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 1st conviction; Vehicle liability; Liability coverage required; Bond $750. MELANIE SARITA GARNER, 53, Manhattan, Probation...
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating an aggravated battery on Saturday afternoon after they were dispatched to a local hospital where an adult male was dropped off with a gunshot wound. According to TPD, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, officers were also dispatched to...
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Sword-wielding man tased after refusing commands from deputies
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was wielding a sword was tased inside a Shawnee Co. barn after refusing commands from law enforcement. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Jonathan D. Veach, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested after a suspicious person call in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Rd. early Thursday morning, Nov. 3.
RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community. Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call for service on Wednesday night. Just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SW 29th St. after receiving a call for service involving the report of a deceased person near that location. Upon arrival, responding officers located an individual who was deceased with medical personnel on the scene.
Man wanted in Nevada arrested with drugs in Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man who had been a wanted man in Nevada was arrested in Kansas and drugs were found on him. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies arrested a man who was wanted out of Nevada.
No felony charges filed following ‘alleged misconduct’ in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – No felony charges will be filed against any member of the Emporia Football team months after allegations of misconduct. Lyon County attorney Marc Goodman said after a complete review of the facts, there was no evidence for filing felony charges. Goodman told KSNT 27 News he can not release any information about […]
Friday fire in Manhattan causes estimated $22,000 in damage
An evening fire was quickly extinguished Friday night in Manhattan. Manhattan Fire officials resonded to a report of a fire in the 2100 block of Walnut Drive after 9 p.m. There, crews found a single car garaged owned by Dan Edgar fully involved in fire, unoccupied upon arrival. Officials in a release say 17 firefighters and 5 fire apparatus responded to the scene.
Charges filed against Fort Riley soldier accused of stabbing fellow soldier to death
FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Junction City earlier this year that left one person dead. Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas has been charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and domestic violence in relation to the death of Sgt. […]
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
Manhattan 14-year-old arrested for threat to school
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department filed a criminal threat report on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after a 14-year-old made a threat against people at the school. According to the RCPD, the threat was made Tuesday in the 800 block of Walters Drive at Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan around 10 a.m. Authorities […]
Topeka therapist acquitted of charge of inappropriate relationship
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka therapist accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor has been acquitted. Julie Herron was accused of having unlawful sexual relations with a patient, who at the time, was a minor. Herron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on July 23, 2020. A jury found Herron not […]
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
Fire crews put out garage fire in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Firefighters responded to a report of a single car garage full engulfed in flames on Friday night. According to the MFD, crews were dispatched to 2129 Walnut Drive for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a single car detached garage on fire. Crews made access to the garage and quickly extinguished the fire. A total of 17 firefighters responded on 5 fire apparatus.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
