ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report November 5

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHRISTOPHER JAMAL BRADFORD, 21, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 1st conviction; Vehicle liability; Liability coverage required; Bond $750. MELANIE SARITA GARNER, 53, Manhattan, Probation...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Sword-wielding man tased after refusing commands from deputies

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was wielding a sword was tased inside a Shawnee Co. barn after refusing commands from law enforcement. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Jonathan D. Veach, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested after a suspicious person call in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Rd. early Thursday morning, Nov. 3.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community. Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call for service on Wednesday night. Just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SW 29th St. after receiving a call for service involving the report of a deceased person near that location. Upon arrival, responding officers located an individual who was deceased with medical personnel on the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man wanted in Nevada arrested with drugs in Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man who had been a wanted man in Nevada was arrested in Kansas and drugs were found on him. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies arrested a man who was wanted out of Nevada.
SABETHA, KS
KSNT News

No felony charges filed following ‘alleged misconduct’ in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – No felony charges will be filed against any member of the Emporia Football team months after allegations of misconduct. Lyon County attorney Marc Goodman said after a complete review of the facts, there was no evidence for filing felony charges. Goodman told KSNT 27 News he can not release any information about […]
EMPORIA, KS
1350kman.com

Friday fire in Manhattan causes estimated $22,000 in damage

An evening fire was quickly extinguished Friday night in Manhattan. Manhattan Fire officials resonded to a report of a fire in the 2100 block of Walnut Drive after 9 p.m. There, crews found a single car garaged owned by Dan Edgar fully involved in fire, unoccupied upon arrival. Officials in a release say 17 firefighters and 5 fire apparatus responded to the scene.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan 14-year-old arrested for threat to school

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department filed a criminal threat report on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after a 14-year-old made a threat against people at the school. According to the RCPD, the threat was made Tuesday in the 800 block of Walters Drive at Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan around 10 a.m. Authorities […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka therapist acquitted of charge of inappropriate relationship

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka therapist accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor has been acquitted. Julie Herron was accused of having unlawful sexual relations with a patient, who at the time, was a minor. Herron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on July 23, 2020. A jury found Herron not […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fire crews put out garage fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Firefighters responded to a report of a single car garage full engulfed in flames on Friday night. According to the MFD, crews were dispatched to 2129 Walnut Drive for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a single car detached garage on fire. Crews made access to the garage and quickly extinguished the fire. A total of 17 firefighters responded on 5 fire apparatus.
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway

Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
SALINA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy