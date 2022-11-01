The Clay County, Illinois Sheriff's Office has issued a "Be On the Look Out" for a man they say removed his GPS monitor without permission while out on bond. According to a post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Tuesday morning, Phillip Blaine Henson has been living and working around the McLeansboro, Illinois area while awaiting trial on charges of Unlawful Deliveries of Methamphetamine and Drug-Induced Homicide. As a condition of his bond, Henson was ordered to wear a GPS monitor at all times. The Sheriff's Office says the Clay County Prosecutor filed a motion to revoke Henson's bond back on October 26th after discovering he had removed the monitor. That was followed by a warrant for his arrest on Monday (October 31st).

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO