Man accused of assaulting pregnant woman, resisting arrest in Evansville
A man is facing a long list of charges after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on South Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after a pregnant woman called 911 and said she had been pushed down and spit on.
wevv.com
Man facing stalking, attempted battery charges after being accused of chasing woman in Evansville
A man is facing several charges including attempted battery, stalking, and neglect after an incident that happened late Monday night, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the east side Target store around 10 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 and said there were two black Dodge Chargers speeding through the parking lot, with a woman screaming for someone to call the police.
hot96.com
Remains Found In Storage Unit Were Inside Of Tote
The couple connected with the death of 9 year old Alianna Gomez-Alvarez are facing more charges. The girl had been missing since last November. Arrest warrants were issued in Vanderburgh County for Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter. Authorities believe they have located Jose’s daughter’s remain inside a tote in an...
Illinois Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Homicide Suspect with Evansville Connections
The Clay County, Illinois Sheriff's Office has issued a "Be On the Look Out" for a man they say removed his GPS monitor without permission while out on bond. According to a post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Tuesday morning, Phillip Blaine Henson has been living and working around the McLeansboro, Illinois area while awaiting trial on charges of Unlawful Deliveries of Methamphetamine and Drug-Induced Homicide. As a condition of his bond, Henson was ordered to wear a GPS monitor at all times. The Sheriff's Office says the Clay County Prosecutor filed a motion to revoke Henson's bond back on October 26th after discovering he had removed the monitor. That was followed by a warrant for his arrest on Monday (October 31st).
wevv.com
High-speed chase in Ohio County ends after turn down dead-end street, sheriff says
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say a man was arrested after starting a high-speed chase. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Wednesday, when deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to pull over a green Ford Ranger on Highway 54 in Fordsville. The sheriff's...
Attorney reacts to wrongful death lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– It has been nearly two years since Rodriguez Pam died after police shot him several times. And now, his family wants the police to pay. It’s one of three lawsuits filed in the last two years against the Evansville Police Department. The family filed the lawsuit on Monday. Officers shot Pam several […]
wevv.com
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Evansville Police Department in officer-involved shooting
A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the the Evansville Police Department, several of its members, and the City of Evansville on Monday. The lawsuit is in reference to the November 2020 shooting death of a man named Rodriquez Pam. At the time of the shooting, EPD said that Pam "brandished a weapon and pointed it at officers, forcing them to fire upon him." Pam was 33-years-old at the time of his death.
wevv.com
KSP: Woman's body discovered in Green River believed to be missing Evansville mother
Kentucky State Police say they have located a body of a deceased woman in the Green River near Livermore. The McLean County Coroner does believe the body is that of Elza Kolle, an Evansville, Indiana mother who went missing after her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge last Saturday.
wevv.com
Perry County authorities remind drivers to watch out for deer after multiple crashes
Authorities in Perry County, Indiana, are reminding drivers to watch out for deer after multiple crashes Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to more than three vehicle-vs.-deer crashes within just a few hours on Thursday morning. With deer season in full effect, the sheriff's office reminds...
Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
wevv.com
Madisonville Police looking to hire dispatchers
Don't miss your chance to be the voice on the other end of the line in emergency situations. The Madisonville Police Department is looking for dispatchers. Authorities say they will be taking applications through December 31st. They will be scheduling testing in January for open positions. Officials say those interested...
14news.com
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a homicide after responding to the scene of a man’s dead body lying outside a home yesterday afternoon. As the Henderson Police Department works to find out what happened that left a man dead outside his home, the people who live nearby are trying to cope with the violence so close to their own homes.
wevv.com
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
wevv.com
Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement
Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
wevv.com
Chandler Police Department receives 5 new defibrillators
The Chandler Police Department is thanking two local foundations as they receive five new defibrillators for their police cars. According to a recent post, the Heart Savers Foundation and the Warrick Community Foundation made the units possible. Officials say the new technology allows for every officer's unit to receive and...
EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
wevv.com
EPD: Man on parole for child molesting charges breaks into home, steal's child's underwear
An Evansville man who was on supervised release for three counts of child molestation was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing a child's underwear, according to police. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called to a home on the city's south side on Friday afternoon to...
14news.com
HFD: Person rescued after truck flips over in crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A person was rescued Tuesday morning after officials with the Henderson Fire Department say the driver’s truck flipped. According to a social media post, the crash happened in the area of Bittersweet Lane and Highway 351. Authorities say the driver needed to be freed from...
wevv.com
Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide
Henderson Police say an autopsy revealed that the 33-year-old man whose body was found in a yard on Carter Drive died from a gunshot wound. Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide. Henderson Police say an autopsy revealed that the 33-year-old man whose body was...
