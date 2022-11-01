ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

First Coast News

Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
49erswebzone

Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne

The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots don't plan to move Isaiah Wynn before trade deadline

It's looking increasingly likely that Isaiah Wynn will finish the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the Patriots "do not plan to move" Wynn before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The veteran offensive tackle has played poorly this season, including a...

