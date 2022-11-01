Read full article on original website
Steelers Trade Commanders for CB William Jackson III
The Pittsburgh Steelers make a second trade before the deadline.
Steelers Reportedly Acquire Veteran Cornerback Will Jackson III From Commanders
The Pittsburgh Steelers, after trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears earlier today, are making another trade ahead of the soon-approaching deadline. In a move first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are finalizing a trade for Washington Commanders cornerback ...
Full reported details of Ravens' trade for Bears ILB Roquan Smith released
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears on Monday afternoon. The move marks a big splash for general manager Eric DeCosta and company, adding a two-time All-Pro player who is one of the best at his position. After the initial move was reported, the...
First Coast News
Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne
The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
Yardbarker
49ers release DL Akeem Spence, sign WR Willie Snead IV to practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves as the team enters its bye week. WR Willie Snead IV has been signed to the practice squad. WR Malik Turner has been released from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundown. Spence appeared in five...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots don't plan to move Isaiah Wynn before trade deadline
It's looking increasingly likely that Isaiah Wynn will finish the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the Patriots "do not plan to move" Wynn before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The veteran offensive tackle has played poorly this season, including a...
Former Seahawks Cornerback Sidney Jones Clears Waivers, Becomes Free Agent
The veteran was released by Seattle this week
Watch: The Impact of Myles Garrett
A short look at the impact that Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett makes.
