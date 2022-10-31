ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Did You See This Fatal Crash in Temple, Texas?

Police are looking for anyone who has information about a fatal crash in Temple, Texas that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man Wednesday morning. The Temple Police Department responded to the scene of an accident around 8:25 am November 2nd at the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a truck heading eastbound and collided with it.
TEMPLE, TX
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob

(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
KILLEEN, TX
Investigation Underway in Killeen, Texas Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting

The Texas Rangers have initiated an investigation after a unidentified individual, at the time of writing, was chased by police in Killeen, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX have the story. Around the time of 2:37 PM on Sunday October 30th, Killeen Police were alerted to carjacking incident at the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble stated in a news conference that the call stated a white car had been robbed at gun point.
KILLEEN, TX
Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?

Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
TEMPLE, TX
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas

Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
WACO, TX
Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
Temple, Texas RSV Cases Rising: What You Need To Know for Your Child’s Safety

One of your biggest worries as a parent is keeping your child safe and healthy. That's why it's important to know that cases of RSV, flu, and other respiratory illnesses are rising across the country. In Temple, Texas, McLane Children's Hospital is reporting a 10 to 15 percent increase in respiratory syncytial virus and a 50 percent increase in flu cases, according to KCEN.
TEMPLE, TX
A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief

Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
TEMPLE, TX
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas

I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
KILLEEN, TX
