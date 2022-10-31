Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Did You See This Fatal Crash in Temple, Texas?
Police are looking for anyone who has information about a fatal crash in Temple, Texas that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man Wednesday morning. The Temple Police Department responded to the scene of an accident around 8:25 am November 2nd at the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a truck heading eastbound and collided with it.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
New List Says State’s Best Pizza in Houston, Texas: What About Killeen?
Pizza is one of my favorite foods, so when I see a list about the best pie in the country, it gets my my attention. Dining website Gayot has ranked 2022's best pizza restaurants in the nation, and a Houston, Texas spot made the list. It was the only location in the Lone Star State that made the ranking.
Hooray! Harker Heights, Texas 4th Annual Harvest Festival Was A Success
(Harker Heights, Texas): If you missed out on this year's Harvest Fest at the E-Center, you truly missed a party that could’ve really gone on forever and a day. NO ONE PARTIES LIKE CENTRAL TEXAS BECAUSE TEXAS PARTIES DON'T STOP!. Carolyn Brown, the owner of the Event Center (AKA...
Investigation Underway in Killeen, Texas Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting
The Texas Rangers have initiated an investigation after a unidentified individual, at the time of writing, was chased by police in Killeen, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX have the story. Around the time of 2:37 PM on Sunday October 30th, Killeen Police were alerted to carjacking incident at the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble stated in a news conference that the call stated a white car had been robbed at gun point.
Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?
Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas
Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market
As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
Temple, Texas RSV Cases Rising: What You Need To Know for Your Child’s Safety
One of your biggest worries as a parent is keeping your child safe and healthy. That's why it's important to know that cases of RSV, flu, and other respiratory illnesses are rising across the country. In Temple, Texas, McLane Children's Hospital is reporting a 10 to 15 percent increase in respiratory syncytial virus and a 50 percent increase in flu cases, according to KCEN.
Grow Waco, Texas, Grow: More Businesses Coming to Cottonwood Market
Central Texas just keeps growing and growing doesn't it? It seems like we say that all the time, but as it turns out, most of us are noticing more and more construction going on. Even driving around the area some of us have noticed road work, or a "coming soon" sign for business.
A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief
Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
Killeen, Texas Schools Wants to Raid Your Closet For A Good Cause
If you are in the closet on this one, let me fill you in on a wonderful thing KISD is doing for students and their families in need in Killeen, Texas. They operate something they like to call the “Clothes Closet”. Dust Off Your Denim. The Clothes Closet...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Fort Hood, Texas Servicemembers Will Be Allowed to Travel Out Of State For Abortions
The first day of early voting has begun here in Killeen, Texas. Election Day is not until Nov. 8th, however you have until Nov. 4th to cast your in-person ballot early. If you have voting questions, many can be answered here. Here's something you may not have known that is brewing up over at the Pentagon.
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas
I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
