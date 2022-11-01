Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
explore venango
Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
PSP investigating after man found dead on roadside
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bystander found a man dead on the side of the road.
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter following motorcycle crash in Batavia, trying to flee
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was charged with manslaughter following a motorcycle crash just before noon in Batavia on Friday, according to police. Police say they responded at the roundabout on Oak Street Extension where they found a female on the ground and the motorcycle, allegedly operated by 27-year-old Christopher Scinta, fleeing the […]
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Looking for Man who Used Pistol to Threaten Girl in Horse and Buggy in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to track down the suspect who used a pistol to threaten a juvenile on a horse and buggy Thursday. It happened in the 20500 block of Fish Flats Rd. near Whitney Rd. in Rome Township around 1:44 p.m. A truck was following the...
Police issue warning after bricks, rocks thrown from overpass onto Erie interstates
Imagine driving on the highway, going about 65 miles per hour, and out of nowhere a rock or brick comes crashing down on your car. It’s scary. It can be deadly. And state police say it’s happening here in Erie. Now, investigators are trying to track down the suspect or suspects. Police are looking into […]
explore venango
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
Children lost in woods found by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, brought home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two children who were lost in the woods were found by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2. Deputies were dispatched to Johnson Road in the town of Ripley, New York, for the report of two missing juveniles aged 7 and 16. The call came in at about 6:18 p.m. The two […]
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy […]
WFMJ.com
Meadville man found dead along road in Slippery Rock Township
Police and the Lawrence County Coroner are trying to find out what caused the death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a road in Slippery Rock Township. State Police say an autopsy is being performed on the body of 40-year-old Joseph Detello, who was found unresponsive, lying along Young Road Thursday afternoon by a passerby who thought Detello was having problems with his car.
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
Video: Attempted robbery in Allentown raises new concerns for business owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are deep concerns in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood about crime in that area. The latest incident that’s now under investigation by police — an attempted robbery at a local convenience store and deli. The attempted robbery happened early Friday morning and was caught on surveillance video. Buffalo Police are now investigating […]
Chautauqua County K-9 finds missing children lost in woods
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was dispatched to a wooded area after a report that two girls — a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old — were lost in the woods and unable to find their way out. Deputies responded to the woods shortly after 6 p.m., near the area of […]
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to gun charge, grandmother’s death under investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty on two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jamien L. Harris was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. On Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police responded to a residence on Highgate Avenue after receiving a call of reported domestic […]
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
explore venango
Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
wesb.com
Multiple Charges for CattCo Man
A Cattaraugus County man is facing multiple charges after a warrant arrest. According to the County Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Brian M. Johnson was located at the Olean Center Mall on October 28th, and was taken into custody on five outstanding bench warrants. While being arraigned on the warrants, Johnson...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County
A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
