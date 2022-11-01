ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua, NY

erienewsnow.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Teen Driver Crashes into Tree

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy […]
BUFFALO, NY
WFMJ.com

Meadville man found dead along road in Slippery Rock Township

Police and the Lawrence County Coroner are trying to find out what caused the death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a road in Slippery Rock Township. State Police say an autopsy is being performed on the body of 40-year-old Joseph Detello, who was found unresponsive, lying along Young Road Thursday afternoon by a passerby who thought Detello was having problems with his car.
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Multiple Charges for CattCo Man

A Cattaraugus County man is facing multiple charges after a warrant arrest. According to the County Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Brian M. Johnson was located at the Olean Center Mall on October 28th, and was taken into custody on five outstanding bench warrants. While being arraigned on the warrants, Johnson...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County

A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

