Veeam Research Finds Organizations are Increasing Modern Data Protection for Cloud Workloads to Reduce Cyber Security Risks
COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veeam® Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, today released the findings of the company’s Cloud Protection Trends Report 2023, covering four key “as a Service” scenarios: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service (BaaS/DRaaS). The survey found that companies are recognizing the increasing need to protect their SaaS environments. For example, nearly 90% of Microsoft® 365 customers surveyed use supplemental measures rather than relying solely on built-in recovery capabilities. Preparing for a rapid recovery from cyber and ransomware attacks was the top cited reason for this backup, with regulatory compliance the next most popular business driver.
Effective Cybersecurity Board Reporting
By Allen Ari Dziwa, CISSP, CCSP a risk specialist and SME for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. He has worked in technology and cybersecurity consulting for 15 years. Allen currently serves on the Board of Directors of ISSA North Texas, E-Council’s Ethical Hacking Advisory Board and contributed to CISSP reviews for (ISC)². He is a certified ethical hacker and certified threat intelligence analyst.
11:11 Systems Completes Acquisitions of Sungard Availability Services’ Recovery Business and Cloud Managed Services Business
FAIRFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the completion of both the acquisition of Sungard Availability Services’ (“Sungard AS”) Recovery Services business and Sungard AS’ Cloud and Managed Services (CMS) business. Bringing 11:11’s total acquisitions to seven in the past year, the combined offerings and consulting team capabilities establish 11:11 as a market leader in cloud, connectivity and security with nearly 5,000 customers and over 60 global cloud points of presence.
Microsoft says it’s not possible to disrupt the ransomware spread
Cyber Crime, especially ransomware spread, has reached a stage where tech companies are finding it difficult to stop or at least disrupt it. American Technology giant Microsoft has a similar overview on the ransomware distribution and concludes that it is almost impossible to disrupt ransomware. Tom Burt, the CVP of...
Details on Dropbox Hack and Danish Train Cyber Attack
Dropbox has confirmed that some of its code related data was stolen by hackers after they gained access to 130 of its GitHub repositories via employee credentials stolen in a phishing attack. The cloud storage company detailed in its statement that the incident took place on October 14th and was alerted by GitHub the next day.
