COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veeam® Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, today released the findings of the company’s Cloud Protection Trends Report 2023, covering four key “as a Service” scenarios: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service (BaaS/DRaaS). The survey found that companies are recognizing the increasing need to protect their SaaS environments. For example, nearly 90% of Microsoft® 365 customers surveyed use supplemental measures rather than relying solely on built-in recovery capabilities. Preparing for a rapid recovery from cyber and ransomware attacks was the top cited reason for this backup, with regulatory compliance the next most popular business driver.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO