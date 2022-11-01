ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
The Kitchn

The Right Way to Load Utensils in the Dishwasher, According to Appliance Repair Pros

Loading the dishwasher may seem like a relatively straightforward task, but the truth is that it’s full of complexities. Did you know, for example, that you should never prewash your dishes or put plastic on the bottom rack? (Now you do!) It’s also important to avoid overloading and blocking the spray arm. But how much do you think about the way your silverware is positioned in the basket?
Distractify

Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
ABC15 Arizona

Foster Farms issues recall on frozen cooked chicken patties

Foster Farms has issued a recall on about 150,000 pounds of its frozen, fully-cooked chicken breast patties. The USDA says the patties produced on August 11, 2022 were possibly exposed to hard, clear pieces of plastic. The product specifically being recalled includes 80-ounce bags containing 20 pieces of "chicken patties...
Reader's Digest

How Long Do Leftovers Last in the Fridge?

Leftovers aren’t just a delicious time-saver. They’re also a meaningful way to reduce food waste and save money at the grocery store—something that’s extra important right now, with inflation soaring. That being said, no one wants to eat anything that’s spoiled, and sometimes, our wishful thinking can get the better of us. So how long can leftovers last in the fridge?
buckinghamshirelive.com

Heinz Beanz launches three new frozen microwave-ready meals

Heinz is taking another step into the freezer aisles with the launch of a new range of frozen microwave-ready meals, the first of their kind for Heinz Beanz. The same bean you’ll find inside a Heinz Beanz can form the heart of each plant-based recipe. Each Bowl delivers plenty...
goodmorningamerica.com

All the kitchen essentials you need to cook Thanksgiving dinner

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it's time to take stock of what's in your kitchen and make sure you have the right tools. Below is a list of tools -- from roasting racks to rolling pins -- that you'll want to have on hand to whip up Thanksgiving dinner and dessert like a pro.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and be stress free

Life gets stressful, especially in college. While some turn to exercise, painting or maybe even therapeutic shopping to curb their daily tensions, I turn to baking an obscene amount of fresh goods. Cookies, bread, cakes and brownies — you name it. Stress baking is a common coping mechanism in which...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Meal A Day Menu for November 7 – November 11

Meal-A-Day Menu for November 7 – November 11 (next week). To sign up for Meal A Day call 903-885-1661 or email mealaday75482@gmail.com. NOTE: Meal A Day is in need of volunteers. Volunteers are needed every day of the week. Cooks start at 7:00 a.m. and finish at 10:30 a.m.
CNET

How Much More Expensive Is It to Buy Organic? We Do the Math

Organic foods, although nearly universally healthier than nonorganic, have often been seen as a luxury purchase. But times are changing and that's good news for those seeking high-quality eats. Sheer demand has made organic groceries cheaper and easier to find in recent years, and the price gap between organic and nonorganic foods is smaller than ever.
momcollective.com

Judge Away, I Will Still Feed My Kids Processed Foods

Processed, shelf-stable, palm, (gasp!) seed oils, and food dyes. For the love of science, I am a huge fan of these foods for my family. Before you go ahead and call child protective services (Karen), let me explain why I feed my kids processed foods and why you should stop clutching your pearls and judging others.

