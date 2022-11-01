Read full article on original website
Related
NME
The UK’s most-streamed songs of 1952 to 2022 have been revealed
The UK’s most-streamed songs of each year from 1952 to 2022 have been revealed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK Singles Chart. The findings come from the Official Charts Company, who have teamed up with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the anniversary.
BBC
Bristol radio duo's new YouTube series brings musicians together
A Bristol-based radio duo have begun a new series to promote artist development among musicians. Presenters Daboothe & Maxx created a series on YouTube called CONNECT, which encourages collaboration between other artists. Each series contains 10 episodes in which three artists are handpicked to work together for the first time.
Brit Beat: Capitol U.K. Talks Sam Smith’s ‘Unholy’ Success; Little Simz Targets U.S. Return After Mercury Prize Triumph
It’s been an “Unholy” Halloween month for Sam Smith, with the British singer-songwriter celebrating his and collaborator Kim Petras’ first-ever U.S. Hot 100 No. 1, and also spending most of the month on top of the U.K. singles chart. The huge success of the duet is also a big win for the newly united Capitol and EMI labels in Britain. The two frontline Universal labels came together under the joint leadership of co-presidents Jo Charrington and Rebecca Allen back in March. Charrington, who signed Smith 10 years ago alongside then-Capitol U.K. president Nick Raphael, tells Variety that “Unholy” is “truly an iconic...
Stereogum
PVA – “Not” (Big Thief Cover)
London dance trio PVA have only just released their debut album BLUSH last month. They’re currently touring through the UK and Europe, playing in London tomorrow night (November 3) and wrapping up Thanksgiving week in Madrid, Spain. Tonight, PVA have shared a brand-new cover of Big Thief’s “Not” (from Big Thief’s 2019 album Two Hands) as part of a BBC Radio 1 Session for Jack Saunders. Listen to PVA covering Big Thief below.
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear this week
Halestorm, Nita Strauss and Bob Vylan lead the best new songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
thehypemagazine.com
Aaron Reflex Releases Artistic Visual for ‘On’
Aaron Reflex is back with another music video release for his song “On”. This video is artistic and will keep your eyes glued to the screen with the awesome transitions that go with the beat. Aaron Reflex is a talented music producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Queens, New York. The French, Senegalese music artist involves a combination of singing and rapping. The music is also a combination of rap, soul, r&b, and trap music. Aaron has been releasing content on his own for many years. He has gained hundreds of thousands of fans across social media. Aaron is also verified on Triller, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram. His work ethic is incredible and the visual comes two months after the release of his newest album “On”. The music project contains eleven songs. The music video is captivating and shows Aaron Reflex in a creative element while delivering beautiful visuals that match the theme of the song. Aaron has a strong online fanbase and people have started making reaction videos on YouTube to his new video.
BBC
Takeoff: Tributes to Migos rapper shot dead in Houston at 28
Hip-hop stars and fans have paid tribute to US rapper Takeoff from the chart-topping group Migos, after he was shot dead at the age of 28. The musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. Ja Rule, Kid Cudi, Khalid and Dave posted tributes on social...
BBC
Music therapy: Writing music brought the joy back after amputation
A man left with serious injuries after trying to take his life has said a music therapist helped give him a reason to live again. Tim, 55, from Cardiff suffered brain injuries in 2020. He is now partially sighted, his left arm was amputated just below his shoulder and he...
The Beatles Album That Holds the Guinness World Record for Fastest-Selling Album
The Beatles have the fastest-selling album of all time, but the album debuted well after the band had broken up
Guitar World Magazine
J Mascis doesn’t like Johnny Marr’s acclaimed signature Fender Jaguar: “It doesn’t work at all for me”
Despite being given the guitar by the Smiths legend himself, the Dinosaur Jr man is no fan of his refined take on the classic offset. J Mascis has said he doesn’t get on with his Johnny Marr signature Jaguar, despite the fact he was given one by the Smiths legend himself.
Harper's Bazaar
On Dirt Femme, Tove Lo Finally Gets to Exhale
Tove Lo doesn’t mean to be political. When the 30-something-year-old singer flashes stadium-size crowds, co-writes songs with Pussy Riot, and muses casually on bisexuality and the idiocy of traditional domestic life, she isn’t giving the world some sort of intentionally cheeky shrug of put-on rockstar chill. It’s all part of an inherently Swedish, and decidedly Tove Lo, understanding of the world.
Aly & AJ Release New Song 'With Love From' Ahead Of Upcoming Album
The new album is expected to arrive this upcoming Spring.
NME
The HIRS Collective announce new album featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Soul Glo and Thursday
The HIRS Collective have revealed details of their upcoming project ‘We’re Still Here’, with the album’s featured artists including members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Soul Glo and more. The 17-song album is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will feature collaborations with MCR’s...
Imagine Dragons & The Strokes to Headline Inaugural Edition of Lollapalooza India
MUMBAI – Rock bands Imagine Dragons and The Strokes will headline the first Indian edition of Lollapalooza in January 2023, it was announced Wednesday (Nov. 2). The festival, which will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 28-29, is promoted and co-produced by Indian ticketing platform and entertainment company BookMyShow, along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents, which is owned by Live Nation. The Mumbai leg will mark the Asia debut of Lollapalooza, which expanded to Santiago, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in South America, and Berlin, Paris and Stockholm in Europe over the past decade. Related Lollapalooza Expands to...
dancehallmag.com
October 2022: 7 Reggae/Dancehall Songs Worth Streaming
As we enter the fourth quarter of the year, music releases have slowed somewhat. Still, for many, the fourth quarter is the championship quarter. That time of the year when champions shine. It is a sign of endurance, a sign that one has it in them to triumph not just over their opponents but over the competition itself and its temporal boundaries. With dancehall listeners, it can be a detriment to ease up and and not have a presence during this latter part of the year as many classics were and continue to be popularized during this time. End-of-year hits tend the set the tone for the next year and as a result, often get raptured into the new-year hit lists. This month we have some interesting releases so without further hesitation; 7 reggae/dancehall songs worth streaming, released in October 2022.
The FADER
Song You Need: Yves Tumor’s post-punk panic attack
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Yves Tumor‘s glam-punk superstar persona makes it easy to forget that they, too, can fall victim to the cross-chatter in their brain. The inimitable swagger and vulnerability are both captured on the cover of their 2020 breakout Heaven To A Tortured Mind: two translucent Tumors overlapped, one naked and staring up at the sky with all the confidence of a newborn calf, the other defiantly exhaling smoke. Their new single, “God Is a Circle,” rests firmly in the former camp and paints Tumor, somewhat incredibly, as a failing student on the quest for self-knowledge.
NME
Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2023
The Isle Of Wight Festival has announced its 2023 line-up, with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline. The island festival returned in 2022 with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining after its 2021 edition was delayed due to continued COVID restrictions. From June 15-18 next...
NME
Ex-2NE1 member Park Bom returns with ‘Remembered’ for ‘Project: Present’
Ex-2NE1 vocalist Park Bom has released a new song titled ‘Remembered’. On November 1, the singer released the song alongside a pensive music video. The new visual, which does not feature Park, follows a young woman who is isolated in her home, waiting for the world to end. She later ventures out to an empty beach and seemingly finds solace in the seaside breeze.
guitar.com
Fender releases five-string MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass
Fender has launched its all-new MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass V, and its kooky colours are sure to make sure you stand out in a live setting. The bass emulates the avant-garde quirks of MonoNeon, and features an alder body dressed in a clown-y neon yellow urethane finish with a neon orange painted headstock and pickguard.
Comments / 0