Speeding Motorcycle Rider Dies Crashing into Roadside Poles in Lakeside
A 61-year-old Harley-Davidson rider died Tuesday morning after crashing into roadside poles in Lakeside.
The California Highway Patrol reported the crash at 5:55 a.m. on Moreno Avenue at Vigilante Road near state Route 67.
The CHP said the man was likely speeding when he lost control and his motorcycle hit a street sign and other poles, finally crashing into a fence.
The victim was declared dead at the scene.
An investigation was underway and no other information was immediately available.
City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.
