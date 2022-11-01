ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speeding Motorcycle Rider Dies Crashing into Roadside Poles in Lakeside

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
A CHP officer photographs the crash scene in Lakeside. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 61-year-old Harley-Davidson rider died Tuesday morning after crashing into roadside poles in Lakeside.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash at 5:55 a.m. on Moreno Avenue at Vigilante Road near state Route 67.

The CHP said the man was likely speeding when he lost control and his motorcycle hit a street sign and other poles, finally crashing into a fence.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation was underway and no other information was immediately available.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

