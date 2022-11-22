Crucial program for Wichita seniors set to close, short of goal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A program that has been delivering groceries to area senior citizens for more than 40 years will shut down on Dec. 29.

Senior Services is $11,000 short of the goal to save The Roving Pantry Program.

The agency says $28,816.00 has been raised with an additional $10,000 gift pending approval. It needs only $11,000 to meet, or even exceed, the goal of $50,000 to continue providing grocery assistance to homebound, isolated seniors.

“Roving Pantry has been a Senior Services program for well over 40 years now, probably closer to 50,” Laurel Alkire, Senior Services executive director, said in a news release. “The program takes orders over the phone, inputs orders into the Dillons’ website, then picks up the groceries and delivers them to homebound seniors age 60 and older.”

People who rely on the program are often isolated with limited resources and abilities. Some do not have computers, so they cannot order online. Some have health issues that make walking and driving a challenge.

“Our staff doesn’t just deliver the groceries,” Alkire said. “They bring them into the client’s home and put them away. This is a huge help for seniors battling vision impairments or arthritis, which makes lifting even small items a challenge. If a client receives Meals on Wheels along with Roving Pantry, then we are able to meet 100% of their daily nutritional needs and keep them living safely in their own homes.”

Alkire hopes that others will come forward to help the program.

If you would like to donate to the cause online, click here . First, choose “Support Our Programs,” then select “Roving Pantry” from the drop-down menu.

If you prefer to send a check, mail it to Roving Pantry, 200 S. Walnut, Wichita, KS 67213.

