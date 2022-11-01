Read full article on original website
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Yardbarker
Paula Badosa reacts to brutal footage of father beating female tennis player
Whole tennis world was stunned by a recently released footage in which a father brutally attacked his daughter on a tennis court. People in Belgrade witnessed a really sad scene on one of the tennis courts of Crvena Zvezda. Father of a tennis player attacked her with punches and after dragging her on the ground, he also kicked his daughter.
New dad Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank
PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.
Yardbarker
"I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis" - Djokovic on making opponents scared with good record
Novak Djokovic is coming to French capital as the sixth highest-seeded player but he will be certainly the biggest threat for majority players at the 2022 Paris Masters. The 35-years-old is the defending champion in Paris and he's also the guy, who is the biggest favourite at the 2022 Paris Masters. He's known for often succeeding on big stages against his biggest competitors and he will try to follow up on that success also in France if he faces Rafael Nadal in semifinals or Carlos Alcaraz in final.
tennisuptodate.com
"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters
Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
tennisuptodate.com
"To be clear, I will not fight anymore to be No. 1" - Nadal not looking at specific goal on return at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal doesn't have a specific goal in mind ahead of the Paris Masters wanting to just be competitive in every event he plays. Nadal never really hyped himself up opting for the more measured and humble approach which is in line with how he is off the court as well. He has a chance to snatch number one away from Alcaraz but admitted that it's not a goal of his:
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello bottle their love into a new perfume collection
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francesca Perello, are bottling their love into a new collection in collaboration with french Henry Jacques’s Haute Parfumerie. The couple, which recently welcomed their first baby, named their fragrance In All Intimacy. “It was just one of those beautiful surprises of...
tennisuptodate.com
Mats Wilander worried about significant weakness in Carlos Alcaraz's game - "The way that he plays matches is that he does not serve well"
Carlos Alcaraz has a big weakness in his serve according to seven-time Slam champion Mats Wilander. The World No.1 has not had things easy since topping the rankings by winning the US Open in September. Alcaraz went 1-2 across the Davis Cup and Astana before claiming three wins at the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel last week. He lost to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals, his third loss in as many meeting with the 22-year-old.
Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News
Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player daggers fellow pro over Jack Nicklaus comparison: "How?!"
PGA Tour pro Michael Kim took to social media this week to chide fellow pro Chesson Hadley after he found himself reportedly held in the same regard as legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. If the name Kim rings a bell, it's because he hit the headlines earlier in the year when...
A look at the players who won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar
BERLIN (AP) — Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup. Some big names will be missing from the tournament in Qatar because of injuries or because their countries didn’t qualify. ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first...
LIV gets no world ranking points and it’s starting to show
LIV Golf filed its application for world ranking points a month after it played its first event, and none was awarded for the inaugural season as the Official World Golf Ranking considers it. The effect of not earning ranking points — except for two majors and a few European tour...
tennisuptodate.com
Tommy Paul beats Nadal in his first singles match since US Open
Rafael Nadal did not return to tennis with a win as the Spaniard lost to Tommy Paul in three sets collapsing towards the end 6-3 6-7(4) 1-6. Tommy Paul is a very tricky player to play indoors as he is very aggressive and on his day can make it impossible to play. Today wasn't his best but he was pretty good overall with Nadal struggling to handle that on the somewhat faster Paris courts.
Golf Digest
A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices
Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
atptour.com
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev Complete 2022 Nitto ATP Finals Field
The singles field for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals is set. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev on Wednesday claimed the final two spots for the season finale, which will be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from 13-20 November. Auger-Aliassime and Rublev join Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud,...
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
ESPN
Barcelona's Gerard Pique announces sudden retirement; will play last Camp Nou game Saturday
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced that he will retire from football when the Spanish league breaks for the World Cup this month. Pique, 35, says Saturday's match against Almeria in LaLiga will be his last at Camp Nou for the Catalan club after 14 years in the first team following his return from Manchester United in 2008.
CBS Sports
U.S. women's gymnastics breaks record with sixth consecutive world championship
The U.S. women's gymnastics team has set a new record for consecutive world titles. With a gold medal at the world championships in Liverpool, England on Tuesday, the U.S. gymnasts are now atop the record books with their sixth consecutive world title. Team USA finished the competition with 166.564 points...
