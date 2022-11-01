Read full article on original website
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack
Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
LIV Golf Champ Dustin Johnson Made 1,000% More Per Shot After Defection
Dustin Johson’s defection from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit may have hurt him in the karma department, but there’s no doubt it has boosted his bank account as the 2020 Masters winner earned $35.9 million from playing in only eight events during the upstart series’ first season. For the sake of comparison, PGA Tour champion Rory McIlroy made $28.5 million across 17 events this season.
Pat Perez’s revenge, Paulina Gretzky’s team spirit and the best golf-themed Halloween costumes you didn’t see
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are exhausted after a weekend of raking leaves and a record-setting Halloween of giving away candy—1,600 pieces isn’t the most we’ve ever handed out, but to be wiped out in less than three hours? Crazy. (I see you...
'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game
The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history
The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
DP World Tour Following PGA Tour in Guaranteeing Money to Players
Players will be guaranteed earnings, following in the PGA Tour’s footsteps.
Luka Doncic becomes only third player in NBA history to record seven 30-plus points to begin season
Luka Doncic continued his scorching start to the 2022-23 NBA season and matched a record which only two NBA Hall of Famers have recorded. Doncic scored 33 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 103-100 win against the Utah Jazz, meaning he’s now scored over 30 points in all seven of his games this season.
Morning 9: Homa a new dad | F1 star joins TMRW Sports | Charges for hitting ball into Grand Canyon
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards Mayakoba. Kevin Prise for PGATour.com…”Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their first child Sunday, son Cam Andrew, Homa announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram.”. “Homa reported that Cam is “happy, peaceful and happy.” Lacey underwent complications around the birth, Homa...
2022 Mayakoba: Live stream, watch online, World Wide Technology Championship TV schedule, golf tee times
Players make their way south this week to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Once again competing outside the United States, the PGA Tour welcomes some of the brightest young stars in the game to El Camaleon Golf Course. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler...
G League preview: Top prospect Scoot Henderson leads Ignite
Jason Hart has been making the comparison for about a year now. When the coach of the G League Ignite sees Scoot Henderson, a certain NBA player comes into his mind. He reminds Hart of Derrick Rose. That’s high praise. And a high standard. Rose was a No. 1 draft pick, rookie of the year, became an MVP and was a perennial All-Star before injuries changed his trajectory. Still, Hart hammers away on the comparison because he wants Henderson to keep getting better. The G League’s 22nd season kicks off Friday night, and the biggest draw in the league might be an 18-year-old who already looks very NBA-ready.
