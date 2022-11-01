ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Job Openings Increase to 10.7 Million in September, Helping to Offset August Declines

The number of job openings was 10.7 million on the last business day of September, an increase from the 10.1 million openings as of the end of August. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. September’s job openings partially offset the decline in August though was little changed at a rate of 6.5%. The sectors that saw the biggest increases in job openings for the month were accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance and transportation, warehousing, and utilities. Job openings decreased in wholesale trade and in finance and insurance. About 4.1 million people quit their...
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
msn.com

The Coming 2023 Recession

Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
KFOR

Mortgage rates fall for first time in months

Mortgage rates dipped slightly last week for the first time in more than two months amid the Federal Reserve's ongoing fight with inflation, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
kitco.com

Gold prices holding steady as JOLTS shows 10.72 million job openings in U.S.

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains even as the U.S. labor market remains healthy with the number of jobs available rising more than expected. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to 10.72 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
Newsweek

Inflation Hits Thanksgiving Turkey Amid 'Lowest Production' in Decade

This Thanksgiving is going to be a bit pricier due to inflation, kinks within the supply chain, and the Avian flu, according to one financial expert. "Flour is up 20 plus percent, bread is up 17 percent, milk is up 17 percent, and yes, all those fixins' that you love to have on the side of Thanksgiving are all double digits right now. It's going to cost more. I think people need to plan for that," Ted Jenkin told CNN on Sunday, adding that this year may be the most expensive in Thanksgiving history.
freightwaves.com

ArcBest to contend with tonnage declines, cost inflation in Q4

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest saw results fall off from the second to third quarters as freight demand further slowed. Like the bulk of the trucking complex, the company will now have to navigate higher costs amid declining demand. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.80, 8...
US News and World Report

ADP: Employers Added 239,000 Workers in October, Beating Expectations

Employers added 239,000 jobs in October, well above forecasts, according to private payroll firm ADPs’ monthly jobs survey released Wednesday. Economists had expected a number close to 190,000, following the revised 192,000 jobs added in September. [. READ:. Job Openings Rise as Economy Slows ]. Gains were strongest in...
BBC

House prices fall after mini-budget, says Nationwide

UK house prices fell for the first time in over a year last month, according to Nationwide, which said the turmoil sparked by Truss' government's mini-budget had hit housing sales. Prices fell by 0.9% month-on-month in October, the first monthly decline in 15 months, the mortgage lender said. The monthly...
CBS News

Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts

Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
CNN

What to look for in the last jobs report before the midterms

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its October jobs report on Friday, it will be the last major read of the economy before the midterm elections — and it will cap a week of new data signaling that the white-hot labor market is showing only tentative signs of cooling off.
The Associated Press

CoreLogic: While Buyer Demand Cools, Home Prices Dropped by 0.5% in September From the Previous Month

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for September 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006024/en/ Figure 1: HPI and HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
