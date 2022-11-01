Read full article on original website
Related
Job Openings Increase to 10.7 Million in September, Helping to Offset August Declines
The number of job openings was 10.7 million on the last business day of September, an increase from the 10.1 million openings as of the end of August. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. September’s job openings partially offset the decline in August though was little changed at a rate of 6.5%. The sectors that saw the biggest increases in job openings for the month were accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance and transportation, warehousing, and utilities. Job openings decreased in wholesale trade and in finance and insurance. About 4.1 million people quit their...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Building Design & Construction
More than half of U.S. contractors say finding skilled workers is big barrier to their growth
More than half of U.S. contractors (55%) say finding enough skilled workers is one of the biggest barriers to growing their business, according to a DEWALT Powering the Future Survey. That number rises to 69% among businesses with $10 million or more of annual revenue and 64% among survey respondents...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
msn.com
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
Mortgage rates fall for first time in months
Mortgage rates dipped slightly last week for the first time in more than two months amid the Federal Reserve's ongoing fight with inflation, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding steady as JOLTS shows 10.72 million job openings in U.S.
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains even as the U.S. labor market remains healthy with the number of jobs available rising more than expected. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to 10.72 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
Private Payrolls Rose 239,000 in October, Better Than Expected, While Wages Increased 7.7%, ADP Says
Companies added 239,000 positions in October, ahead of the Dow Jones estimate of 195,000 and up slightly from the previous month, ADP reported Wednesday. Most of the gains came from the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 210,000 positions while wages rose 11.2% for the sector. Wages overall rose 7.7%...
What Does September’s Job Openings Report Mean for Fed’s Inflation Fight?
The number of job openings increased to 10.7 million -- an increase of 437,000 available jobs -- in September, partially offsetting a sharp decline in August, in a troubling sign for persistent...
Inflation Hits Thanksgiving Turkey Amid 'Lowest Production' in Decade
This Thanksgiving is going to be a bit pricier due to inflation, kinks within the supply chain, and the Avian flu, according to one financial expert. "Flour is up 20 plus percent, bread is up 17 percent, milk is up 17 percent, and yes, all those fixins' that you love to have on the side of Thanksgiving are all double digits right now. It's going to cost more. I think people need to plan for that," Ted Jenkin told CNN on Sunday, adding that this year may be the most expensive in Thanksgiving history.
freightwaves.com
ArcBest to contend with tonnage declines, cost inflation in Q4
Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest saw results fall off from the second to third quarters as freight demand further slowed. Like the bulk of the trucking complex, the company will now have to navigate higher costs amid declining demand. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.80, 8...
CNBC
October job growth could be slowest in nearly 2 years, but unemployment remains extremely low
The economy is expected to have added a solid 205,000 jobs in October, as unemployment remained a low 3.5%, according to Dow Jones. The job gains would be the smallest since December 2020, when there was a contraction. But economists say the report is unlikely to hold much sway over...
US News and World Report
ADP: Employers Added 239,000 Workers in October, Beating Expectations
Employers added 239,000 jobs in October, well above forecasts, according to private payroll firm ADPs’ monthly jobs survey released Wednesday. Economists had expected a number close to 190,000, following the revised 192,000 jobs added in September. [. READ:. Job Openings Rise as Economy Slows ]. Gains were strongest in...
BBC
House prices fall after mini-budget, says Nationwide
UK house prices fell for the first time in over a year last month, according to Nationwide, which said the turmoil sparked by Truss' government's mini-budget had hit housing sales. Prices fell by 0.9% month-on-month in October, the first monthly decline in 15 months, the mortgage lender said. The monthly...
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
What to look for in the last jobs report before the midterms
When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its October jobs report on Friday, it will be the last major read of the economy before the midterm elections — and it will cap a week of new data signaling that the white-hot labor market is showing only tentative signs of cooling off.
CoreLogic: While Buyer Demand Cools, Home Prices Dropped by 0.5% in September From the Previous Month
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for September 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006024/en/ Figure 1: HPI and HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0