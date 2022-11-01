This Thanksgiving is going to be a bit pricier due to inflation, kinks within the supply chain, and the Avian flu, according to one financial expert. "Flour is up 20 plus percent, bread is up 17 percent, milk is up 17 percent, and yes, all those fixins' that you love to have on the side of Thanksgiving are all double digits right now. It's going to cost more. I think people need to plan for that," Ted Jenkin told CNN on Sunday, adding that this year may be the most expensive in Thanksgiving history.

