swnewsmedia.com
Former Prior Lake goalie gets the starting nod in net for Harvard
It didn’t take long for Alex Pellicci to become the No. 1 goalie for the Harvard University women’s hockey team. The 2021 Prior Lake High School graduate watched a lot from the bench in her first season with the Crimson, starting just three games. But both goalies ahead of her from last year moved on, so the job now belongs to Pellicci.
swnewsmedia.com
Defense first for former Saber at Dartmouth College
Kenzie Bachelor was an offensive defenseman in her playing days for the Shakopee girls hockey team. But at the Division I level, it’s been more defense for the 2021 Shakopee High School graduate; at least it was last year in her first season in the Ivy League at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.
swnewsmedia.com
Housing for recently incarcerated met with neighborhood opposition
It was a Saturday in October when residents in the Shady Beach neighborhood of Prior Lake saw work being done at 6121 140th Street NE in Prior Lake, a home that has remained empty on County Road 42 since the county bought it last year. Jennifer Stearns, a resident in...
swnewsmedia.com
Business consultant Jennifer Stearns announces write-in campaign for Scott County Board
Prior Lake resident Jennifer Stearns said she decided to run for the Scott County Board over what she considers to be a lack of transparency about a so-called "reentry" home under consideration for the Shady Beach neighborhood in Prior Lake. “I really think that I just want the county to...
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska High School puts on "Guys and Dolls"
“Guys and Dolls” will take to the Chaska High School stage for six performances from Nov. 11 to 19. Set in Depression-era New York, the comedic musical follows the love stories of big city gamblers and the women who love them. The show features well known classics such as “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Luck be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake police calls: Oct. 18-Nov. 1
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 18-Nov. 1. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Ken Guttsen
Ken Guttsen, age 61 of Chaska, passed away on October 26, 2022. A celebration of Kens life will be held in the springtime. On October 10, 1961 Ken was born in Chisago City, MN to parents Gene and Joyce (Solen) Guttsen. Along with his older sister, Ken was raised in Forest Lake where he attended school. Eventually Ken settled down in Chaska where he raised his family.
swnewsmedia.com
Autumn Festival returns to Canterbury Park this month
Shakopee is celebrating fall time with the return of “Autumn Festival: An Arts and Crafts Affair.”. The festival has been run by Huffman Productions for 39 years, with shows set up all over the country. Canterbury Park will be hosting a show from Nov. 10-13. This year’s show features...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Sister Deanna Donahue, SSND
School Sister of Notre Dame Deanna Donahue, age 80, died October 25, 2022 in Shakopee, where she had recently moved from Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mankato. All services will be held Friday, November 4 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, and include Visitation at 11 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 12:15 p.m.; and Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m.
swnewsmedia.com
First phase of Highway 212 project in Carver County largely complete
The construction project on Highway 212 between Carver and Cologne is largely complete, the Minnesota Department of Transportation recently announced. Motorists were expected to intermittently have two travel lanes in both directions on the highway between Highway 11/Jonathan Carver Parkway in Carver and Highway 36 in Cologne from late October until mid-November as crews complete high tension cable guardrail post installation in the center median.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Luvella M. Schroeder
Luvella Marlys Schroeder, age 83, of Prior Lake, passed away November 2, 2022 at Norbella Assisted Living, after a long and courageous battle with lung disease. Luvella was born November 3, 1938, to Otto and Esther in New Auburn Township, MN. The family moved to Prior Lake where she attended school and graduated in 1956. Shortly after she was employed with St. Paul Companies, St. Paul, MN. She retired after 33 years of service as a valued employee. She loved to travel where her adventures took her to Europe, Canada, Alaska. She also enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 monthly meeting change
Effective immediately, the monthly meetings for Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 will be held on the first Monday of the month. The Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 will hold its monthly member meeting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. The main focus of this month’s meeting will be...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for M. Joanne Linnee
M. Joanne Linnee, age 83, of Chaska, formerly of Winona, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, October 23 2022 at Friendship Village Assisted Living in Bloomington. A Memorial Service was on Wednesday, November 9, 9:30 a.m. at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, 1141 Cardinal Street, Chaska, with Pastor Reggie Klindworth officiating.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Joseph Vyacheslav Solarz
On March 24, 2004 Joseph Vyacheslav Solarz was born in Klintsy, Russia. He was the youngest of three children. Joey spent the first three years of his life in an orphanage until Pat and Julie Solarz adopted Joey and his older sisters, Tatiana and Julia. This was completely life changing for Joey. He loved being a part of such a loving family.
swnewsmedia.com
Former Savage Mayor Brennan passes away
Former Savage Mayor Thomas “Tom” Brennan, 63, died unexpectedly on Oct. 30, according to a death notice. Brennan served as a council member from 1996 to 2000 and then was elected as mayor serving from 2002 to 2007. He was the sitting president of the Dan Patch Historical Society.
swnewsmedia.com
Paid letter: Fahey represents local values
Two years ago I and others in Carver County District 5 put our faith in John Fahey to make decisions on our behalf as commissioner. In these two short years, Carver County will see the completion of the Dahlgren portion of 212, approval of the Benton portion of 212, $10 million in federal dollars for the 212/51 overpass and approval of the final connection to the CarverLink fiber network. These are examples of the forward thinking decisions that will position all of Carver County well in the future.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Thomas M. Greening
Thomas Morris Greening, age 66, of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home. Tom was born February 5, 1956, in Shakopee, the son of Morris and Mathilda (Vogel) Greening. He graduated from Shakopee High School, and then continued to reside in Shakopee where he would become a project foreman and welding specialist at Millhoff machine and welding. Tom enjoyed coaching children's sports, including all of his own children. He was avid reader, favorite subjects, including science fiction. He was a dedicated Christian, always trying to keep with his faith. He was always trying to do kind acts whenever he had the chance, including paying for a lunch or someone's breakfast. Tom spent the remaining years of his life dedicated to his road to sobriety.
swnewsmedia.com
Paid Letter: Coleman: Actions speak louder than words
I am a firm believer in the old saying, “actions speak louder than words.” While I believe it is a worthwhile cause to layout my goals if elected, it is equally as important to demonstrate that I have backed up my campaign promises with action, and that day after day I have shown up for the people of this great community.
swnewsmedia.com
'Mamma Mia!' comes to Chanhassen High School stage
Chanhassen Drama and Thespian Troupe 7789’s production of “Mamma Mia!” opens this weekend and runs from Nov. 3 to 12. The ABBA jukebox musical follows bride-to-be Sophie, who invites three men who could potentially be her father to her wedding to walk her down the aisle. Her mother, Donna, is forced to reconcile with her old flames, all while trying to keep her modest hotel on the Greecian island afloat.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake-Savage Schools receives clean audit report
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools has again been issued a clean opinion on its financial statements from the Certified Public Accounting firm: Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Co., which is the highest opinion an auditor can issue for school districts. Audits are done annually to ensure school districts are in compliance...
