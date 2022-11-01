Thomas Morris Greening, age 66, of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home. Tom was born February 5, 1956, in Shakopee, the son of Morris and Mathilda (Vogel) Greening. He graduated from Shakopee High School, and then continued to reside in Shakopee where he would become a project foreman and welding specialist at Millhoff machine and welding. Tom enjoyed coaching children's sports, including all of his own children. He was avid reader, favorite subjects, including science fiction. He was a dedicated Christian, always trying to keep with his faith. He was always trying to do kind acts whenever he had the chance, including paying for a lunch or someone's breakfast. Tom spent the remaining years of his life dedicated to his road to sobriety.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO