NASDAQ
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 83.33%....
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
NASDAQ
Kaman (KAMN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Kaman (KAMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.52%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.39%....
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
Restaurant Brands' (QSR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Restaurant Brands International, Inc. QSR reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly results were primarily driven by solid sales growth (at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King International businesses), development progress (at Popeyes) and a strong contribution from digital sales. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 1.5% during trading hours on Nov 3.
NASDAQ
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the after-hour...
NASDAQ
Heavy Options Call Flow in GameStop, Eli Lilly and 8 Other Stocks
Many investors brush off options, but others like to “follow the flow.” When large investors — like hedge funds for example — make big moves in the options world, it shows up in a very interesting way. We refer to this as “unusual options activity” and it serves as a way to see what the big investors are doing.
NASDAQ
Has UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has UnitedHealth Group (UNH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. UnitedHealth Group is...
Earnings Outlook For Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Illumina (ILMN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, '22 View Slashed
Illumina Inc.'s ILMN adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in third-quarter 2022 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. The bottom line declined 76.6% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.45. The adjustments exclude certain expenses and benefits related to goodwill impairment (of $3.91 billion) related to...
NASDAQ
Allscripts (MDRX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Up
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up 9.5% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.1%. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 12 cents, flat year over year. Revenues in Detail. Allscripts...
NASDAQ
Has Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dorian LPG (LPG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Dorian LPG is...
NASDAQ
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash DASH reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 77 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 30 cents. Revenues of $1.7 billion increased 33% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark...
NASDAQ
Duke Energy (DUK) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Duke Energy Corporation DUK reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 by 2.7%. The bottom line also dropped 5.3% year over year. This year-over-year decline is attributable to lower commercial renewable projects placed in service along with higher depreciation and...
NASDAQ
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margin Falls
Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS reported a net loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, narrower than the net loss of 97 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The metric was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. Revenues in Detail. Third-quarter consolidated...
