Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Are Happy For Justin Fields Today

The Chicago bears flipped from seller to buyer prior to the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline when they acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a second-round draft pick. The move surprised many in NFL circles. But ultimately, the consensus is it should come as ...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders will love Ole Miss football HC Lane Kiffin’s latest take

In the span of almost one month, five head coaching spots opened up across Power Five conferences as the patience for coaching veterans all but snapped from the lack of a successful turnaround in their respective programs. Wisconsin shocked the college football world when they fired seven-year coach Paul Chryst one day after a 34-10 loss to Illinois brought Wisconsin down to a 2-3 record, one of the first times the Badgers fell to 2-3 since a shorted Big Ten season in 2020.
OXFORD, MS

