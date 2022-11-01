ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part IV

The memories of not only the great years of grand and glorious dining — as well as of the wonderful places with all the happy memories connected to and with them — just keep roaring back, and with our discussions of the earlier years and some of the long gone-and-forgotten places (until the publication of our Lost Restaurants of Miami book), a new cognizance of “the past” seems to have arisen, as told by the numerous emails and, yes, even telephone calls (along with several pieces of mail) that we have received and are thanking you all for.
MIAMI, FL
canesinsight.com

The Bank (11/1)

The Bank is back open for business. After winning the battle for Cormani McClain, Miami has momentum heading into a huge recruiting weekend. One point that a source emphasized to me: last year’s late rush (Skinner, Citizen, Moss) wasn’t just the product of Mario’s late hiring. Expect us to emerge or reemerge with big-time kids down the stretch. Let’s go position-by-position to see where we stand:
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Metromover to Miami Beach? It’s finally coming, officials say

MIAMI – After years of discussion and public clamoring, getting to Miami Beach by train may finally become a reality by the end of the decade. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced plans to expand Miami’s Metromover to Miami Beach in a video posted to social media Wednesday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
AVENTURA, FL
CBS Miami

Miami sets new high temperature record Wednesday

MIAMI - The high temperature topped out at 90 degrees Wednesday, enough to set a new record as summer-like conditions hang on for the region.CBS 4 NEXT Weather chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said the mercury topped out at 90 degrees, surpassing the record of 89 degrees that was set three years ago. .Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s and record heat will be possible. The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 89 degrees in Miami, the current record in Miami is 89 degrees set back in 2019. The current record for Ft. Lauderdale...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Will November bring cooler weather to South Florida?

MIAMI -- Halloween has come and gone. And even though Christmas decorations have been popping up in some South Florida store aisles and neighborhoods, we still have the month of November to enjoy. Consider it as a transitional month: it's not too hot, not too cold, and most of the time it's just right.But here are a few things to keep in mind:Our daylight hours are getting shorter as we lose one minute and three seconds per day, which is about 30 minutes for the month.And now add the loss of Daylight-Saving Time on Nov. 6.For some, it will feel like they...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach

Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend

South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday and with the increased temperatures comes the increased chance of rain across parts of the area. We are locked into this painfully warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Look for highs Wednesday to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

History of Homecoming documented in The Miami Hurricane

Traditionally, a Homecoming is a time for alumni of a high school or university to return to celebrate the institution. At the University of Miami, Homecoming means that and so much more. Every year the Homecoming Executive Committee (HEC) puts on a week of events that are rooted in tradition and dedicated to honoring the spirit, diversity and history of the University of Miami.
CORAL GABLES, FL
tripsavvy.com

The 14 Best Beaches in Florida

Florida may be unpredictable in the news cycle, but you can always expect one thing when visiting: to experience some of the best beaches America has to offer. Some of the finest luxuries in life really are free, at least the majority of beaches. However, they still rank as a top tourist destination, generating more than $640 billion annually for the U.S. economy. In fact, the mix of its warm climate and niche for ocean and sand (not surprising considering it's a peninsula) is why it competes with California as the most visited state for domestic travel.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Man flying paramotor helps save woman who ended up in Miami-Dade canal

A South Florida realtor on a paramotor suddenly found himself helping save a woman’s life Sunday morning. “It was totally a God thing,” says realtor Christiano Piquet. “I was just at the right place at the right time.”. Piquet uses his paramotor to get a bird’s eye...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy