Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part IV
The memories of not only the great years of grand and glorious dining — as well as of the wonderful places with all the happy memories connected to and with them — just keep roaring back, and with our discussions of the earlier years and some of the long gone-and-forgotten places (until the publication of our Lost Restaurants of Miami book), a new cognizance of “the past” seems to have arisen, as told by the numerous emails and, yes, even telephone calls (along with several pieces of mail) that we have received and are thanking you all for.
canesinsight.com
The Bank (11/1)
The Bank is back open for business. After winning the battle for Cormani McClain, Miami has momentum heading into a huge recruiting weekend. One point that a source emphasized to me: last year’s late rush (Skinner, Citizen, Moss) wasn’t just the product of Mario’s late hiring. Expect us to emerge or reemerge with big-time kids down the stretch. Let’s go position-by-position to see where we stand:
Click10.com
Metromover to Miami Beach? It’s finally coming, officials say
MIAMI – After years of discussion and public clamoring, getting to Miami Beach by train may finally become a reality by the end of the decade. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced plans to expand Miami’s Metromover to Miami Beach in a video posted to social media Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
Miami sets new high temperature record Wednesday
MIAMI - The high temperature topped out at 90 degrees Wednesday, enough to set a new record as summer-like conditions hang on for the region.CBS 4 NEXT Weather chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said the mercury topped out at 90 degrees, surpassing the record of 89 degrees that was set three years ago. .Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s and record heat will be possible. The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 89 degrees in Miami, the current record in Miami is 89 degrees set back in 2019. The current record for Ft. Lauderdale...
Will November bring cooler weather to South Florida?
MIAMI -- Halloween has come and gone. And even though Christmas decorations have been popping up in some South Florida store aisles and neighborhoods, we still have the month of November to enjoy. Consider it as a transitional month: it's not too hot, not too cold, and most of the time it's just right.But here are a few things to keep in mind:Our daylight hours are getting shorter as we lose one minute and three seconds per day, which is about 30 minutes for the month.And now add the loss of Daylight-Saving Time on Nov. 6.For some, it will feel like they...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach
Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
wlrn.org
With soaring prices, first-time homebuyers programs pushed to irrelevance in South Florida
Since Miami-Dade County’s first time homebuyer program was created in 1995, nearly 8,000 families have received local government assistance purchasing their first homes. For years it was normal for hundreds of families to receive help making a down payment and help in finding financing for their homes. But data...
Roster Building 101: Miami addressing the most important positions with 2023 class
Stacking talent at every position group is important with building a college football roster, but a handful of position groups are more important than others. Success in the modern game is largely based on the success of establishing the pass game and defending the pass. Having depth and talent at...
NBC Miami
Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend
South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday and with the increased temperatures comes the increased chance of rain across parts of the area. We are locked into this painfully warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Look for highs Wednesday to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.
themiamihurricane.com
History of Homecoming documented in The Miami Hurricane
Traditionally, a Homecoming is a time for alumni of a high school or university to return to celebrate the institution. At the University of Miami, Homecoming means that and so much more. Every year the Homecoming Executive Committee (HEC) puts on a week of events that are rooted in tradition and dedicated to honoring the spirit, diversity and history of the University of Miami.
wlrn.org
Stilt homes, raised roads, maybe a huge wall. Can Miami-Dade stay safe from storm surge?
It’s been almost a century since a powerful hurricane drove storm surge up the Miami River, a worst-case scenario for what is now one of the most densely populated and at-risk coastal cities in the nation. Ever since Hurricane Andrew set the bar in 1992 for how much damage...
10NEWS
6-year-old son reunited with mom at Miami airport after abduction 2 months ago
MIAMI — A mother was finally reunited with her missing 6-year-old son Tuesday night at the Miami International Airport after he was gone for more than two months. CBS Miami was able to capture the moment when Jorge "JoJo" Morales spotted his mom through the crowd of travelers before giving her a big hug and kiss.
tripsavvy.com
The 14 Best Beaches in Florida
Florida may be unpredictable in the news cycle, but you can always expect one thing when visiting: to experience some of the best beaches America has to offer. Some of the finest luxuries in life really are free, at least the majority of beaches. However, they still rank as a top tourist destination, generating more than $640 billion annually for the U.S. economy. In fact, the mix of its warm climate and niche for ocean and sand (not surprising considering it's a peninsula) is why it competes with California as the most visited state for domestic travel.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
Chick-fil-A location in Florida offers 3-day workweek, gets hundreds of applications
A Chick-fil-A location in Miami is testing out a three-day workweek for its employees, whereby one group or workers — or one "pod," as the operator calls it — handles three 13- to 14-hour shifts per week, while another "pod" handles the others.
WINKNEWS.com
Man flying paramotor helps save woman who ended up in Miami-Dade canal
A South Florida realtor on a paramotor suddenly found himself helping save a woman’s life Sunday morning. “It was totally a God thing,” says realtor Christiano Piquet. “I was just at the right place at the right time.”. Piquet uses his paramotor to get a bird’s eye...
WSVN-TV
Law enforcement and young men from South Florida gather for 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project event
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A community event brought hundreds of students face to face with a group of officers. More than 500 local youth and police met Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium. For the first time in person since the pandemic at a yearly conference. “Marvelous that we’re now...
Florida man wins $2 million from Publix lottery ticket
A South Florida man is a millionaire after winning a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Click10.com
New ocean-friendly reefs coming to waters off coast of Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida divers will soon start seeing mermaids when they dip below the ocean surface. A big win for Broward County, even more so for the City of Hollywood, after the Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) deployed its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef just off the coast.
Comments / 0