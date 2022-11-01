A 520-Square-Foot NYC Studio’s Secret Is Flexible Furniture and Drop-Dead Gorgeous Architectural Details

Read full article on original website
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Horror in Times Square as woman ‘plunges to her death’ from 54th floor rooftop bar of Hyatt Centric hotel
A WOMAN plunged to her death after falling from a rooftop bar on Wednesday night, prompting an investigation by police. The 26-year-old woman was at a rooftop bar at the Hyatt Centric Times Square hotel when police said she was seen “jumping” over a balcony edge. NYPD told...
This Beachy, Art-Filled LA Studio Comes With a Gorgeous Backyard
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Oh man! I love this space. It’s filled with all the things I love and nothing I don’t. My goal was to embrace the fun of different shapes/textures and create a space that I could sink into and enjoy every night.
This Brooklyn Brownstone Feels Like a Quirky, Cozy Attic in the Trees
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live with my fiancée, Alexandra, and we have lived in this apartment for two years. Our apartment is on the top floor of a brownstone in Park Slope, Brooklyn. A quirky, cozy attic in the trees is how we would describe it. We truly love so much about this space from the natural light to the “bonus” room in the back of the apartment through the bedroom, which doubles as our closet and Alexandra’s office. But we can’t say we love anything more than the private outdoor space off of the living room. From the views to the garden we’ve created this summer, the deck is such a special part of this apartment. The amount of character this small apartment has is what we fell in love with first, and what we continue to fall in love with.
Take a Look Inside This Trippy 'Curved Space' Home for Sale in Upstate New York
Whether you're house shopping or you're looking for some design inspiration, browsing through Zillow's weirdest and coolest listings can be of huge help. Luckily, there are even Twitter profiles that do the job for you, and highlight the platform's wildest findings for you to admire. The account Zillow Gone Wild recently shed a light on a particularly interesting house for sale in Woodstock, NY.
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned as expert refuses to value item for very personal reason
ANTIQUES Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refused to value two hot combs his visitors presented him with on the latest episode of the BBC programme. The popular show returned to BBC One on Sunday afternoon and it was filmed in Clissold Park, in London. Viewers saw antiques expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refuse...
The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction
Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
Steve Jobs never locked the front door of his Palo Alto house, which had an English-style cottage garden full of wildflowers and 'stuff you could eat,' U2's Bono says in memoir
The Apple cofounder also didn't have any security guards, live-in help, or drivers, his biographer has previously said.
An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht
An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
Mark Wahlberg sells $90M Beverly Hills mansion for ‘a better life’ in Nevada with his family
Mark Wahlberg is focusing on what is best for his family. The Hollywood star opened up about his plans for the future, revealing that he wants to give his kids a “better life” and has made the decision to move out from his $90 million mansion in California, for a fresh start in Nevada.
Cher Selling Malibu Home for $85 million
Cher's massive Malibu mansion, a place she's called home for decades, is hitting the market ... at a price fitting for one of music's all-timers. The Wall Street Journal reports the pop icon listed the stunning home for a whopping $85M, an incredible bump from the $2.95M she bought the place for back in 1989. The Italy-inspired home took five years to build, and it's a true beauty ... with just about all the amenities you can imagine.
A Santa Fe jeweler covered her 1-bedroom house in foam so it would blend right in with the limestone cliffs it sits on. It's on the market for $899,000.
"I have not sold anything this unique before," one of the listing agents told Insider. "There is no other like it at all that I know of."
The artist formerly known as Prince! Auctioneers 'flabbergasted' as signed print of painting of Balmoral Castle by King Charles III sells for more than £5,000 - 14 times over their original estimate
Auctioneers have been left 'flabbergasted' after a signed print of a painting by King Charles III of Balmoral Castle sold for thousands - at over 14 times its original estimate. The 'charming' print reproduction of a watercolour painting by the King was auctioned off to a private British collector today...
Ant Anstead Selling House Across Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger Amid Christina Hall Custody Battle
Ant Anstead is selling his house across the street from girlfriend Renée Zellweger on the heels of his custody battle with HGTV star Christina Hall.
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
