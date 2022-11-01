ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Rumpelstiltskin In Town

A strange little gnome who appears here, there and everywhere is appearing at the Bartlesville Community Center today at 12:14 pm and again tonight at 7 pm to spin some straw into a golden musical. The musical is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and it...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville Installs New Park Signs

In 2013, the Community Strategic Plan proposed the installation of update signs for all city parks. The cost for the proposed signs was eventually approved by voters as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. Fast forward to 2022 and the signs are finally in place. Installation of the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Chance Juby on his senior class and the future

The Nowata Ironmen’s season came to an end this past Thursday, and it was a bitter one. They fell at Adair on senior night, 44-14. The Ironmen took the lead first at 6-0 but would be out matched the rest of the way. Even though the night did not...
NOWATA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Holidays

Coming off a great turnout for the Cops and Rodders charity car show, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Sheriff's Reserve Fund is in a good position to help families in need this Thanksgiving and quickly on to Christmas. Last year, the sheriff's deputies shopped for nearly 115 needy...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Runaway teen dies in head-on crash near Parsons

PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would find a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup with a 13-year-old in the driver’s seat alone suffering serious injuries.
PARSONS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy