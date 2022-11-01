Read full article on original website
Related
krrw.com
Brown County Man Arrested in Catalytic Converter Theft Ring
Locally, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, the Sleepy Eye Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search warrants in Brown County in connection with the nationwide catalytic converter theft ring takedown. John Charles Kotten, age 40, was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property when two stolen vehicles were discovered at a federal search warrant location where he was present at the time. John Charles Kotten is currently in the Brown County Jail and awaiting court.
krrw.com
North Mankato Police Recover Stolen Vehicle, Two Teens Arrested
On November 3rd, 2022, at 7:31 a.m. officers from the North Mankato Police Department were informed that a stolen vehicle from the City of Owatonna was being tracked by GPS traveling southbound on US Hwy 169 towards Mankato/North Mankato. Officers eventually were advised that the last GPS track placed the vehicle in the vicinity of the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in the City of Mankato.
krrw.com
Upward Bound Sponsoring Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, Nov. 10
Upward Bound at Minnesota State University, Mankato is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Minnesota State Mankato’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom. To make an appointment or learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.orq,...
krrw.com
Extended General Election Hours Offered
The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended election hours on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato. These extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the General Election set for November 8.
krrw.com
Mankato Loyola’s fall musical: Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition – next week
Loyola Catholic School students will present “Once Upon a Mattress” in the Fitzgerald Theater: 110 N 5th Street, Mankato. “Once Upon a Mattress” is a high-energy musical based on the fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. The storyline depicts a domineering queen who devises a nearly impossible test for the princess that her son wishes to marry.
krrw.com
MSU Receives $1.5 million NSF Grant to Fund Student Scholarships in Biology, Biochemistry
Five Minnesota State University, Mankato faculty members were recently awarded a six-year, $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to fund student scholarships and maintain the University’s Research Immersive Scholastic Experience in Biology (RISEbio) program. Over its six-year duration, the grant will fund scholarships to 24 unique full...
Comments / 0