Mankato, MN

Brown County Man Arrested in Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

Locally, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, the Sleepy Eye Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search warrants in Brown County in connection with the nationwide catalytic converter theft ring takedown. John Charles Kotten, age 40, was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property when two stolen vehicles were discovered at a federal search warrant location where he was present at the time. John Charles Kotten is currently in the Brown County Jail and awaiting court.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
North Mankato Police Recover Stolen Vehicle, Two Teens Arrested

On November 3rd, 2022, at 7:31 a.m. officers from the North Mankato Police Department were informed that a stolen vehicle from the City of Owatonna was being tracked by GPS traveling southbound on US Hwy 169 towards Mankato/North Mankato. Officers eventually were advised that the last GPS track placed the vehicle in the vicinity of the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in the City of Mankato.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Upward Bound Sponsoring Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, Nov. 10

Upward Bound at Minnesota State University, Mankato is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Minnesota State Mankato’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom. To make an appointment or learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.orq,...
MANKATO, MN
Extended General Election Hours Offered

The Blue Earth County Elections Office will be offering extended election hours on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th Street in Mankato. These extended hours will allow voters to cast absentee ballots or return mailed ballots in advance of the General Election set for November 8.
MANKATO, MN
Mankato Loyola’s fall musical: Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition – next week

Loyola Catholic School students will present “Once Upon a Mattress” in the Fitzgerald Theater: 110 N 5th Street, Mankato. “Once Upon a Mattress” is a high-energy musical based on the fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. The storyline depicts a domineering queen who devises a nearly impossible test for the princess that her son wishes to marry.
MANKATO, MN

