On November 3rd, 2022, at 7:31 a.m. officers from the North Mankato Police Department were informed that a stolen vehicle from the City of Owatonna was being tracked by GPS traveling southbound on US Hwy 169 towards Mankato/North Mankato. Officers eventually were advised that the last GPS track placed the vehicle in the vicinity of the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in the City of Mankato.

NORTH MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO