Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Did Rob Thomson cost Phillies with bullpen decision in Game 6?
The Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 6 of the World Series 4-1 on Saturday night to end the series, and the team’s fans can thank Rob Thomson for making a brutal move to cost the team. Thomson made a pitching change that helped the Houston Astros blow open the game...
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuna Jr. ‘pleading’ with Braves to let him play in Venezuelan Winter League
Ronald Acuna Jr. has returned to his hometown in La Guaira, Venezuela for the offseason, which he does every year. The soon-to-be 25-year-old is entering his first healthy offseason since injuring his ACL during the 2021 season, and he’s eager to play in the Venezuelan Winter League, but the club told David O’Brien of The Athletic that he is only going to be working out with the Tiburones de La Guaira.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Feels Cody Bellinger’s Status Plays a Part in LA’s Pursuit of Aaron Judge
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are right around the corner but if the Dodgers want to even begin thinking of making room for Judge they first have to make decisions on their current roster. Trea Turner remains the biggest question for the team but insider David Vassegh believes Cody Bellinger will also play a part in bringing in Judge.
Yardbarker
Mets teammate drops promising hint about Jacob deGrom free agency
Jacob deGrom has made clear that he intends to opt out of his contract this winter, meaning the New York Mets will have to pay him significantly if they want him back in 2023. The good news for the Mets is, at least according to one player, the mutual interest is there.
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone hints at potential shortstop change in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make regarding the shortstop position for the 2023 season. After witnessing a polarizing version of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, there is potential that manager Aaron Boone could shake things up. It is possible the team cuts IKF, to begin with, after being benched...
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence
Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker Is Dealing With A Frustrating Problem
The Houston Astros are on the verge of their second World Series title since 2017 after winning Game 5 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Dusty Baker has tapped left-hander Framber Valdez to start Game 6 and give them a chance to close out the Phillies. But there...
Yardbarker
White Sox named as potential fit for 5 top free agents
With the White Sox finally checking their “find a manager” box for the offseason, the team can now begin to focus more on how they play to augment Pedro Grifol’s 2023 roster. As the World Series starts coming to a close, we are starting to get a better sense of what the market may look like for certain players – and where the White Sox may fit in.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals May Have A Star On Their Radar
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have some work to do this offseason following their early exit in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team won 93 games and clinched the National League Central in late September, but significant upgrades may be required if they want to compete with the best teams in baseball.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers
For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
2022-2023 MLB Offseason Calendar and Key Dates: Free Agency, Winter Meetings, Rule 5
The Major League Baseball offseason has begun. Here is a calendar of important offseason dates, including free agency, winter meetings, the Rule 5 Draft, arbitration deadlines, qualifying offer deadlines, the World Baseball Classic, and more.
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Yardbarker
Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5
Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate. Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at Anthony Rizzo contract extension
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn’t have offered Anthony Rizzo any more praise than he did on Thursday during an interview with WFAN. Rizzo was one of the Yankees’ more prominent leaders during the 2022 season, offering distinctive intangible traits in the locker room and producing valiantly on the field.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu could have a changed role in 2023
The New York Yankees are set to experience a few changes in the infield during the 2023 season. General manager Brian Cashman plugged the left side of the infield with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but both players had their shortcomings. Donaldson struggled offensively but provided stellar defensive contributions on...
Yardbarker
Yankees could call up star prospect to feature in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make at shortstop this off-season — sticking with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rotating to Oswald Peraza, or calling up one of their star prospects to finally make the leap. Kiner-Falefa had a polarizing 2022 season after being traded from the Minnesota Twins...
Yardbarker
Report: Braves offered Dansby Swanson around $100 million
If you’re already tired of Dansby Swanson rumors, I apologize because we are just getting started. Just like last season with Freddie Freeman, new details surrounding conversations between Swanson and his potential suitors will emerge seemingly weekly. Most of it will be a whole lot of nothing, but this is one of the first nuggets revealed this offseason that carries some weight.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Shares A Bold Offseason FA Prediction
With the possibility of the World Series coming to an end as soon as tomorrow night, the offseason looms. For the St. Louis Cardinals, some big upgrades might be needed, particularly at the shortstop position. The addition of a high-profile shortstop would give St. Louis the opportunity to shift either...
Comments / 1