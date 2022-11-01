Read full article on original website
Pedro Grifol ‘Blew Away' White Sox During Manager Search Process
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox...
Yankees nearly lost valued coach to mysterious White Sox manager search
The New York Yankees will look significantly different on the field next season, but management wasted no time in welcoming back field general Aaron Boone for Year 2 of his recent three-year contract extension in 2023. Just a few days after the Yankees’ season ended in a puddle of defensive...
MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
Pedro Grifol officially named the White Sox new manager
The Chicago White Sox have officially hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday as he takes over for Tony La Russa.
White Sox make decision on new manager
The Chicago White Sox have reportedly found a new manager. Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the next manager of the White Sox, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. Grifol, 52, had been an assistant on the Royals’ staff since 2013. He was one of...
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Report: Frank Menechino Out as White Sox Hitting Coach
The Chicago White Sox offense was significantly underwhelming throughout the 2022 season. A majority of the team's typical sluggers underperformed and the Sox did not score as many runs as expected. Now, it appears that hitting coach Frank Menechino will be replaced in 2023. The White Sox have agreed to...
