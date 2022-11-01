Read full article on original website
Oxford Square Lighting Set for Tuesday, November 8
The canopy lights, as well as other lights around The Oxford, Mississippi Square, will be lit Tuesday, November 8 at 6 pm. In anticipation of the biggest home football weekend of the season, Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Board of Aldermen arranged for the lights to be turned on a little earlier this year.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford resident celebrates 100th birthday
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Maralyn Howell Bullion will observe the 100th year since her birth at the old Culley Hospital on Van Buren Street in Oxford. To mark the occasion, her family wanted to plan for a birthday party for two days later, on Saturday, Nov. 12, when everyone could come. However, that Saturday is when Ole Miss plays Alabama, and Maralyn said she was not going to miss that game.
thelocalvoice.net
Tight Spots, Adult Situations, and Damn Good Times: The Many Moods of Moon Pie Curtis
Twelve Tracks on Home-Cooked Sophomore Album by Oxford, Mississippi’s “Balladeer of the Weird Frontier” Shake, Slap and Stretch. “But living in the past can get kind of lame, and it really don’t make sense,” posits Moon Pie Curtis in the final verse of “Damn Good Times,” the closing track on side one of his new album Tight Spots, a sprawling collection of new original songs.
thelocalvoice.net
Visit Oxford Is Honored With ConventionSouth’s Annual Readers’ Choice Award
It is with great honor that the publishers and editors of ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the South, present Visit Oxford with a 2022 Readers’ Choice Award. “ConventionSouth readers and fans have voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is...
Daily Mississippian
Flatland Cavalry brings Texas charm to Oxford
A mix of both Texas and Nashville influences, Flatland Cavalry consists of leader and chief lyricist Cleto Cordero, fiddle player Wesley Hall, guitarist Reid Dillon, drummer Jason Albers, bassist Jonathan Saenz and utility instrumentalist Adam Gallegos. The country music band visits The Lyric in Oxford tonight following the release of...
WREG
Four new restaurants in the Memphis area
Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
Oxford, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went to Pride […]
desotocountynews.com
Update on amphitheater renovation presented to aldermen
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite Tuesday told aldermen that renovations to the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove should be completed by the end of the year and with landscaping, should be ready for the return of concerts to the entertainment facility in April. Musselwhite said he had toured the progress of...
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
Oxford Eagle
City, county firefighters of the year honored
Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments have seen an increase of calls this year, according to both fire chiefs, who recently spoke before members of the Exchange Club of Oxford. The update was given prior to the club’s presentation of the city and county Firefighter of the Year awards and...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch gets grant approval for walking trail restoration, repair
Olive Branch city officials have received grant approval to cover the cost of the restoration and repair of a walking trail at the City Park. The Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant from the state Department Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is for $120,000 and is what Mayor Ken Adams called an “80/20 grant, and the 20 percent can be ‘in kind’ funds,” he said.
listenupyall.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Services Finalized
Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held Thursday evening in Hernando and Saturday morning in Ferriday. The 87-year old musician and Ferriday native died Friday of double pneumonia. Visitation will be held at 10am Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with the funeral to follow at 11am and a private burial afterward. A celebration of Lewis’ life will take place Saturday at 1pm at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, with his cousin, Rev. Jimmy Swaggart officiating along with Clyde Webber of Ferriday.
hottytoddy.com
Beloved Political Science Professor Mourned by Campus Community
John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
Oxford Eagle
Sheriff’s Department fitness center opens
Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East officially opened the sheriff department’s new fitness center last week with 18 pieces of gym equipment funded by Nicholas Air. The fitness center will be open 24/7 for law enforcement to be able to work out together. The fitness center is adjacent to the...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
Bryan Harsin Fired At Auburn; Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin A Candidate?
An SEC West head coaching job recently came open. Is Lane Kiffin a candidate for the position?
