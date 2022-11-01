ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon, WI

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Members Sought For St. Louis County Public Health + Human Services Advisory Committee

You could help shape the response to needs for St. Louis County residents. You could also make a little spending money for your time. St. Louis County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (PHHS). The committee is tasked with making recommendations to both the St. Louis County Board and the PHHS Department regarding public health and human service needs for communities and residents.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area

Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program

The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
