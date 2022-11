Man who raped, murdered Patricia Alatorre sentenced to life without possibility of parole

A former Condors head athletic trainer was charged Monday with two felonies related to contacting a minor for sex. Chad Drown was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contacting a minor with an intent to commit a sexual offense and for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on these charges Nov. 14 in Kern County Superior Court.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO