Read full article on original website
Related
Julianna Pena On Daniel Cormier Saying She Didn’t Earn Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘Don’t Block Me Out, Dude’
Daniel Cormer previously said Julianna Pena’s work at UFC 277 didn’t earn her a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” explained why she has all the right to get a third shot. Many are convinced that the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch at UFC...
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Says Jon Jones Will Never Return As He’s Afraid To Lose: ‘Someone Could Stop Him’
Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones is done with professional mixed martial arts competition He shared his reaction to Jiri Prochazka getting drug tested a whopping 51 times by USADA Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to face top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at ... Read more
Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)
Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
Fans Accuse ‘Super Heavy’ Conor McGregor of Using Banned Substances After Latest Instagram Post
Conor McGregor is being bombarded with steroid allegations and memes after recent Instagram post. Whether McGregor is actively fighting or not, he always seems to be in the MMA headlines. ‘The Notorious’ last fought in July 2021, where he lost his second consecutive fight to Dustin Poirier and suffered a broken fibula and tibia. Since then, the former two-division UFC champion has been filming a Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal while rehabbing his left leg.
Neil Magny Shares Humble Response To Overtaking Georges St-Pierre for Most UFC WW Wins: ‘GSP Is The Greatest’
Neil Magny shared a humble response after overtaking Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC welterweight history. This past Saturday, grizzled veteran Magny faced Daniel Rodriguez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 64. Magny put in an impressive performance that saw him dispatch ‘D-Rod’ in the third round of a competitive contest. The win put Magny ahead of former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre as the leading fighter on the list of most wins ever in the 170-pound weight class in the UFC.
Bo Nickal Calls For ‘Good Matchup’ With Khamzat Chimaev & Predicts Overtaking Dagestani Wrestlers
Bo Nickal has called for a fight with Khamzat Chimaev at some point ahead. Nickal predicted the next generation of American wrestlers would dominate the sport. Massively hyped UFC prospect Bo Nickal made his way to the promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series, where he made a quick turnaround to earn back-to-back finishes over Zachary Borrego and Donovan Beard. Nickal made the switch to professional mixed martial arts competition after enjoying a highly successful and decorated wrestling career.
Dustin Poirier is Ready for War with Michael Chandler at UFC 281; ‘We’re on a Collision Course’
On November 12th, Dustin Poirier will step back into the Octagon for a highly-anticipated meeting with fellow fan-favorite ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. ‘The Diamond‘ will look to avoid back-to-back losses in the evening’s co-main event while Chandler aims to win two straight for the first time in his UFC career. Considered by many to be two of the nicest and most well-respected fighters in the world, fans were surprised at the animosity displayed between Poirier and Chandler ahead of their UFC 281 showdown.
Polyana Viana Reveals She Denied Colby Covington a Very Specific Bedroom Request; ‘He Got Upset!’
After Colby Covington openly claimed he was having an intimate relationship with Polyana Viana, the UFC strawweight struck back, dishing some dirty details on an interesting bedroom request ‘Chaos’ allegedly made. Fresh off her brutal 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, ‘Dama de Ferro’...
Jake Paul Makes Appearance at WWE Crown Jewel, Knocks Out Two Wrestlers in Aid of His Brother Logan
Jake Paul made his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, leading to an altercation with the Uso brothers. Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, made history at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Logan headlined the event against superstar Roman Reigns after only performing in three professional wrestling matches. During the Crown...
Polyana Viana Brutally Knocks Out Jinh Yu Frey in 47 Seconds – UFC Vegas 64 Results (Highlights)
Polyana Viana took on Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She went into the bout looking to get back in the winning column after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tabatha Ricci in her last outing in May at UFC Vegas 55. UFC Vegas 64: Polyana Viana ... Read more
Charles Oliveira Denies Rumors of a January Return to the Octagon; ‘I Need a Break’
Charles Oliveira is taking a much-needed and well-deserved break from fighting. After competing six times since 2020 against some of the division’s biggest names, the UFC’s most prolific finisher will take some time away from the Octagon. As rumors began to swirl that ‘Do Bronx’ would return in January to take on No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev, the former lightweight champion personally responded, confirming that the fight is not going to happen.
Video: Francis Ngannou ‘Can’t Believe’ Zhang Weili’s Strength After She Lifts 293-Pound Monster Up In The Air
Francis Ngannou was left stunned after Zhang Weili picked him up with ease in training footage. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has been on the sidelines since his last outing against former interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane in Jan. at UFC 270. Ngannou utilized a surprisingly grappling heavy gameplan to get the nod on the ... Read more
Amanda Lemos Scores Vicious Standing TKO of Marina Rodriguez – UFC Vegas 64 Results (Highlights)
Amanda Lemos took on Marina Rodriguez in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 64 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She went into the outing looking to extend her winning run after beating Michelle Waterson-Gomez in her last contest in July at UFC on ABC 3. UFC Vegas...
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Ready to Step into UFC 282 Main Event if Necessary; ‘I’m Gonna be Ready for Five Rounds’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon at UFC 282 against No. 3 ranked contend Magomed Ankalaev. Over the summer, all signs appeared to point towards a light heavyweight title showdown between new champion Jiri Prochazka and former titleholder Jan Blachowicz. Those plans quickly changed when Prochazka revealed that he opted to run back his fight-of-the-year contender with Glover Teixeira from UFC 275.
Sean Strickland Shares A Video Of Himself Doing ‘The Most American Thing Ever’: ‘Shower With Your AK-47’
Sean Strickland shared a video of himself doing the most American thing ever, showering with an AK-47. Top-ranked middleweight contender Strickland is coming off a loss to title challenger Alex Pereira in his last outing in July at UFC 276. Strickland succumbed to Pereira’s signature left hook in the opening round and lost out on a potential shot at the gold. The outspoken star turned out to be a fan favorite during the build-up to the International Fight Week card in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
‘Is Jake Paul Supposed To Be a Kamikaze Pilot?’: Teddy Atlas Defends Paul For Picking the Right Opponents
Teddy Atlas has defended Jake Paul for his latest showing and backed him to continue doing great things in boxing. This past Saturday, internet sensation turned boxer Paul took on mixed martial arts icon Anderson Silva in a boxing fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul pulled off the victory after a close-fought battle that saw him score the sole knockdown of the night. Following the biggest win of his career, he received criticism from fans who alleged the bout was fixed.
Bryce Mitchell Wants to Debate Joe Rogan over Flat Earth Conspiracy Theory: ‘He’d Lose’
Bryce Mitchell is going after Joe Rogan for a debate about the flat earth conspiracy theory. Mitchell, the number nine-ranked UFC featherweight, believes that planet earth is flat, despite many scientific studies denouncing the theory. Although Rogan is intrigued by debating conspiracy theories, the UFC commentator has denied any possibility of the earth being flat. During an interview with James Lynch, ‘Thug Nasty’ called out the legendary podcaster by saying:
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0