On November 12th, Dustin Poirier will step back into the Octagon for a highly-anticipated meeting with fellow fan-favorite ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. ‘The Diamond‘ will look to avoid back-to-back losses in the evening’s co-main event while Chandler aims to win two straight for the first time in his UFC career. Considered by many to be two of the nicest and most well-respected fighters in the world, fans were surprised at the animosity displayed between Poirier and Chandler ahead of their UFC 281 showdown.

2 DAYS AGO