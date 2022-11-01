Just Listed at $32.5 Million, This Beverly Hills Estate Showcases Classic Design, Majestic Proportions, Bucolic Setting and Unrivaled Amenities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
mediafeed.org
$10M ‘house of sin’ in Hollywood has its own casino & night club
An 8-story Hollywood Hills home with eclectic interiors and a party-ready setup is looking for its newest fun-loving owners. With a unique set of amenities — that include a two-story nightclub, a games room with casino tables, and a grotto with a jacuzzi — the house looks like it jumped right out of an MTV Cribs episode.
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: Limoneira sells Oxnard packing house property for $20M
Limoneira Company, the Santa Paula-based agribusiness, has sold its Oxnard Lemon Packing Facility for $20 million. Limoneira is a grower, seller, distributor and marketer of produce, primarily citrus and avocados, and also has a real estate development arm. It acquired the Oxnard packing house facility when it bought Oxnard Lemon Co. in 2018. Limoneira has…
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
Welcome to NELA's Eagle Rock
Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!
theregistrysocal.com
17-Unit Townhome Community in Arcadia Sells for $14.35MM
CBRE negotiated the sale of a 17-unit townhome development in LA County’s city of Arcadia. The property, built in 2016 and located at 135-139 W. Live Oak Avenue, sold for $14.35M. CBRE’s Eric Chen and Joyce Goldstein represented the building’s buyer, 139 Live Oak LLC, and seller, Cyts USA...
theburlingameb.org
Burlingame Avenue is beginning to look like Los Angeles
Los Angeles or Burlingame Avenue? The beloved landmark downtown no longer feels familiar to returning visitors, as it has become overrun by bougie cafes, beauty salons, and trendy clothing– imitating the LA culture. Gone is Powell’s, the old-fashioned corner candy shop with a self-serve jelly bean bar in the...
CNBC
Nearly 25% of homebuyers want to escape big cities like Los Angeles and New York — here are the top 10 destinations
With mortgage costs rising, more homebuyers from large urban areas like New York City and San Francisco are seeking to relocate to relatively affordable cities like Phoenix, Miami or Las Vegas, a new analysis finds. Of all homebuyers that search for property on online real estate brokerage Redfin.com, 24.2% are...
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM
Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement
Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
foxla.com
'The spirit of Moonshadows': Malibu staff mourns loss of restaurant owner, his 13-year-old son
LOS ANGELES - What a sad day at Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu. The famous eatery was closed Thursday as workers mourned the loss of the establishment's owner Andrea Bullo and his son. The staff told FOX 11, "Andrea will be truly missed. A unique friend, father and figure to follow. He will be irreplaceable."
Metropolis Magazine
The Dark Side of Rick Caruso’s Fantasy Worlds
The developer, now a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has created beloved developments that often substitute for missing public spaces. But at their heart they are anything but civic.
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now
Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?
Over 3800 SoCal Edison customers without power in West Hollywood
Over 3800 SoCal Edison customers were without power in West Hollywood on Thursday evening.Technicians are trying to determine the extent of the damage and are hoping to restore power soon. The outage was first reported just before 8:10 p.m. and is affecting residents living near Santa Monica Boulevard east of Fairfax Avenue.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the outage was caused by a blown transformer. It is unclear if the wind played a factor in the outage.There is no estimated time of restoration.
jewishrhody.com
In L.A., a colossal synagogue addition
Igrew up at Congregation B’nai B’rith, the oldest Jewish congregation in Los Angeles, founded in 1862. Having erected its third home, on Wilshire Boulevard, in 1929, at a cost of $1.4 million, it has been known ever since as the Wilshire Boulevard Temple. Its domed sanctuary, built in a historical revival style, makes it an architectural cousin to Providence’s Temple Emanu-El, which was dedicated two years earlier.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10
It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Close, but no cigar — Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles comes just shy of hitting jackpot
Missed it by that much. A Powerball ticket purchased in Los Angeles came one number shy of hitting the second-largest jackpot in history.
Homeless offered housing and gift card to trade in RV
More than 20 RV's have been removed from the street since February.
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home
Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
