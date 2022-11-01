Just Listed at $32.5 Million, This Beverly Hills Estate Showcases Classic Design, Majestic Proportions, Bucolic Setting and Unrivaled Amenities

Over 3800 SoCal Edison customers were without power in West Hollywood on Thursday evening.Technicians are trying to determine the extent of the damage and are hoping to restore power soon. The outage was first reported just before 8:10 p.m. and is affecting residents living near Santa Monica Boulevard east of Fairfax Avenue.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the outage was caused by a blown transformer. It is unclear if the wind played a factor in the outage.There is no estimated time of restoration.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO