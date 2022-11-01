After his big win at UFC 280, Beneil Dariush is looking to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible. Scoring a unanimous decision win over Mateusz Gamrot in his last outing, Dariush is already looking for his next opponent and has some big names in mind. In an interview with Luke Thomas of Morning Kombat, Dariush suggested a few top tier names for his next matchup including the winner of UFC 281’s massive lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.

