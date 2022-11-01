Read full article on original website
Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”
Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley. As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.
UFC Release 11 Fighters, Including Askar Askarov After Request
11 fighters have been granted their UFC release, including Askar Askarov, who requested his walking papers from the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. UFC Release 11 Fighters According to a report from MMA Fighting, Askarov leads a list of 11 fighters who have been given their walking papers from the company. Askarov actually ... Read more
TJ Dillashaw responds after MMA analyst suggests he committed “borderline fraud” at UFC 280: “Like I’m not being thrown under the bus enough”
TJ Dillashaw has responded to claims that what he did by fighting injured at UFC 280 was ‘borderline fraud’. At UFC 280, TJ Dillashaw was finished via TKO by Aljamain Sterling. Anyone who watched it, though, knows that isn’t even close to the full story. Dillashaw went...
Israel Adesanya believes Alex Pereira will “start to fold” early into their UFC 281 fight, plans to “rewrite” history: “He’s not gonna last”
Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Alex Pereira will be able to last with him at UFC 281. Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 281 as he takes on Pereira. It’s a highly-anticipated fight as the two fought twice previously in kickboxing with Pereira winning one by decision and one by KO. However, in MMA, Adesanya believes it’s much different fight and he plans to rewrite history next Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
After UFC 280 win, Sean O’Malley reveals plans of boxing Ryan Garcia in the future: “The UFC would be down”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has his eyes on the boxing ring. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his matchup with Petr Yan at UFC 280 last month. The bout was a back-and-forth fight, however, many fans felt ‘No Mercy’ did much of the better work. After 15 minutes of action, O’Malley picked up the victory by a contentious split decision.
TJ Dillashaw explains why he feels Aljamain Sterling is still the “most beatable champion” despite loss at UFC 280
T.J. Dillashaw is explaining why he feels Aljamain Sterling is still ‘the most beatable champion’. Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) decidedly defeated T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) on October 22nd at UFC 280. Following the loss, Dillashaw revealed at the post fight press conference that he had been suffering with...
Beneil Dariush Wants the Winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler; ‘Those Are Great Fights’
After his big win at UFC 280, Beneil Dariush is looking to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible. Scoring a unanimous decision win over Mateusz Gamrot in his last outing, Dariush is already looking for his next opponent and has some big names in mind. In an interview with Luke Thomas of Morning Kombat, Dariush suggested a few top tier names for his next matchup including the winner of UFC 281’s massive lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.
UFC announces main card lineup for UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the full main card for UFC 281, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira. Next weekend, the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for a blockbuster PPV event. From 2016 onwards, you could make the argument that the world’s most famous arena has been...
Michael Bisping shares prediction for “The people’s main event” at UFC 281: “He has been shown to be a little bit chinny”
Michael Bisping is sharing his prediction for ‘The people’s main event’ between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. UFC 281 takes place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The middleweight main event with feature Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA)...
Henry Cejudo Calls Islam Makhachev a Future Welterweight Champion; ‘He’s Gonna Snatch That Title Too’
‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo sees big things in the future for new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov scored the biggest win of his career at UFC 280, submitting the most prolific finisher in the promotion’s history, Charles Oliveira, to capture his first UFC title. Now as the king of the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev will gun for the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. The Dagestani destroyer is slated to face reigning featherweight champion and top P4P-ranked fighter Alexander Volkanovski when the promotion heads to the land down under in February.
Kamaru Usman claims Leon Edwards “knows” that he’s still the best welterweight in the UFC: “I’m still a champion in my head”
Kamaru Usman says he’s still the best welterweight in the UFC and he thinks Leon Edwards knows it. Usman was hailed as one of the best – and perhaps the best welterweight ever heading into his UFC 278 title defense against Edwards. Through four rounds, he was cruising to a win. Yet, Edwards landed a head kick KO in the final minute to become the new champ.
Frankie Edgar Says He’ll ‘Follow Through’ On Retirement Plans At UFC 281: ‘All Good Things Come To An End’
Frankie Edgar’s legendary MMA career is coming to an end. After 35 pro fights, the former UFC Lightweight Champion has decided his next fight will be his last. Edgar’s last dance comes against Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 inside the legendary Madison Square Garden. Edgar Explains Why He’s Retiring It wasn’t easy for ‘The Answer’ ... Read more
Ariel Helwani May Leave Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover; I Will Never Pay to Be Verified’
‘The MMA Hour’ host Ariel Helwani may be leaving Twitter following changes by the platform’s new owner Elon Musk. With 1.2 million followers on Twitter, Helwani is MMA’s most renowned journalist. Providing breaking news, interviews, and analysis on various platforms including Instagram and YouTube, Helwani is one of the most trusted and respected sources for ... Read more
themaclife.com
‘I can’t fight forever’: Frankie Edgar discusses upcoming retirement
After 35 fights, wins in three separate weight classes and world title, Frankie Edgar will call time on his (presumably) Hall of Fame career at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden in less than two weeks — and the 41-year-old says that he knows the time has come for him to hang up the 4oz gloves.
MMAmania.com
Zhang Weili reveals what she wants to be remembered for, excited to test wrestling at UFC 281
Zhang Weili is ready to make some more history next weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 in New York City. Prior to her upcoming title shot against Carla Esparza in UFC 281’s co-main event, Zhang was once a titleholder herself. “Magnum” captured the Strawweight crown in Aug. 2019 with a devastating finish at home over Jessica Andrade in just 32 seconds.
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling fires back at T.J. Dillashaw: ‘It’s a testament to his arrogance’ that he thought I would be an ‘easy fight’
Aljamain Sterling put on a dominant performance to finish T.J. Dillashaw in their title fight at UFC 280, but afterwards he had to hear all about his opponent competing with a compromised shoulder. The injury occurred during the first takedown when Sterling planted Dillashaw on the ground and the former...
