Las Vegas, NV

notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
KENTUCKY STATE
Jalopnik

Ford Ordered to Pay Millions for Allegedly Stealing Software

Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets. And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News. Back...
electrek.co

Ford electric vehicles are powering a new Halloween experience with V2L tech

Ford’s electric vehicles are winning over the hearts of long-time Ford fans with an upgraded driving experience and new capabilities. EV owners are using their vehicles’ frunks and added technology such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) to upgrade their Halloween festivities, taking trick or treating to the next level. This Halloween, a few Ford EV owners showcased the innovative features and added benefits of going electric.
KENTUCKY STATE
theevreport.com

New JustCharge and Zap-Map partnership enables EV drivers to share their home charger

U.K. – JustCharge, the community electric vehicle charging network from JustPark, has gone live with a brand new partnership with leading charge point mapping service Zap-Map. The partnership offers Zap-Map users the ability to find and book JustCharge chargers directly through the Zap-Map app. The partnership goes live as...
The Associated Press

AGCO Launches Free Operational Planning Tool for Farmers in Western Europe

AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it has launched a brand-new online tool called Geo-Bird that will help farmers around the world independently plan and optimize their global navigation satellite system (GNSS) machine guidance lines. After a period of pre-release testing and gathering maximum end-user feedback, this application is now available.
GEORGIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Torc Robotics eyes future of autonomous trucks

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Impact of Autonomous Trucking on the Freight Network. DETAILS: FreightWaves 3PL market expert Mary O’Connell chats with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

