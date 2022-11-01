Read full article on original website
Watch Steve Vai and Zakk Wylde pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix by unleashing fretboard fury on Voodoo Child
With their signature guitars in hand, the two titans treated attendees of the 2017 Vai Academy to one of the most explosive Voodoo Child covers of all time. In 2016, Steve Vai conceived Generation Axe – a supergroup to end all supergroups, for which he tapped some of the decade’s most proficient electric guitar heroes to join him on a North American tour that promised a “unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players”.
Sammy Hagar says Alex Van Halen won't return his calls regarding an Eddie Van Halen tribute show
The former Van Halen frontman remarked in an interview that while he made peace with Eddie Van Halen before his death, he has not yet done so with his brother. In the past year, rumors have swirled relating to a potential tribute concert or tour honoring late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
Billy Cox, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa and more to headline Experience Hendrix concert in Austin, Texas
The one-off show – a celebration of what would have been Hendrix’s 80th birthday – will also feature Zakk Wylde, Chris Layton, Doyle Bramhall II, David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas. A one-off Experience Hendrix concert – inspired by the annual all-star concert tours of the same name...
Parker Griggs on the radical sound expansion and retro psych guitar influences behind new project El Perro
The Radio Moscow guitarist has a new sound, and it's got one hell of a groove, inspired by digging deep into the crates and the freedom to really cut loose on guitar. For the past 15-plus years, psychedelic rock has been the bread and butter of Parker Griggs and power trio Radio Moscow. His growling, emotive vocals and prowess on guitar have won over many fans, including the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, who produced the band’s self-titled 2007 debut album.
D’Angelico rolls out stripped-down Excel Tour Collection semi-hollows, featuring PAF-voiced Supro pickups
The new stable of workhorse semi-acoustics intends to nail the needs of the touring musician. D’Angelico may be famed for its big and boxy jazz guitars, but its new Excel Tour Collection – featuring a stripped-back aesthetic and custom Supro pickups – looks like it will have far wider appeal.
Vox boosts its electric guitar arsenal with new-look “Teardrop” Mark III Mini and Bobcat models
Italian Green, Sapphire Blue, Wamon Red and Paisley Black Silver are just some of the finishes the two models have been treated to. Guitar amp specialist Vox has bolstered its collection of electric guitars, introducing a wealth of new colorways for its stalwart Bobcat six-strings and newly revived Mark III Mini model.
Learn the soloing secrets of 5 of the great British blues guitarists
The aim of this feature is to focus on many of the concepts employed by five of Great Britain’s best-loved blues guitar players from a hugely important time in contemporary music. The so-called British Invasion of the American charts was a cultural phenomenon that kicked off in the early...
Mojo Hand FX launches the GRRRocker, a Blues Breaker-style overdrive for a good cause
All proceeds from the riot grrrl-inspired pedal will go to Girls Rock! Grand Rapids, while the stompbox itself features artwork from Girls Rock! campers. Mojo Hand FX has announced a new charitable partnership with Girls Rock! Grand Rapids, resulting in its latest pedal, the GRRRocker Overdrive. The new overdrive pedal...
EarthQuaker Devices and Sunn O))) debut V3 of their amp-stretching Life Pedal
The latest update to the all-in-one fuzz-octave-distortion-boost box should have tube amps quaking in their boots. EarthQuaker Devices has announced the third iteration of its Sunn O))) Life pedal – a signature distortion, octave and boost unit that has been devised and honed in close collaboration with the noise rock giants.
