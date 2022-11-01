The Radio Moscow guitarist has a new sound, and it's got one hell of a groove, inspired by digging deep into the crates and the freedom to really cut loose on guitar. For the past 15-plus years, psychedelic rock has been the bread and butter of Parker Griggs and power trio Radio Moscow. His growling, emotive vocals and prowess on guitar have won over many fans, including the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, who produced the band’s self-titled 2007 debut album.

2 DAYS AGO