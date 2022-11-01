ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai and Zakk Wylde pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix by unleashing fretboard fury on Voodoo Child

With their signature guitars in hand, the two titans treated attendees of the 2017 Vai Academy to one of the most explosive Voodoo Child covers of all time. In 2016, Steve Vai conceived Generation Axe – a supergroup to end all supergroups, for which he tapped some of the decade’s most proficient electric guitar heroes to join him on a North American tour that promised a “unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players”.
Guitar World Magazine

Parker Griggs on the radical sound expansion and retro psych guitar influences behind new project El Perro

The Radio Moscow guitarist has a new sound, and it's got one hell of a groove, inspired by digging deep into the crates and the freedom to really cut loose on guitar. For the past 15-plus years, psychedelic rock has been the bread and butter of Parker Griggs and power trio Radio Moscow. His growling, emotive vocals and prowess on guitar have won over many fans, including the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, who produced the band’s self-titled 2007 debut album.
Guitar World Magazine

Learn the soloing secrets of 5 of the great British blues guitarists

The aim of this feature is to focus on many of the concepts employed by five of Great Britain’s best-loved blues guitar players from a hugely important time in contemporary music. The so-called British Invasion of the American charts was a cultural phenomenon that kicked off in the early...
Guitar World Magazine

EarthQuaker Devices and Sunn O))) debut V3 of their amp-stretching Life Pedal

The latest update to the all-in-one fuzz-octave-distortion-boost box should have tube amps quaking in their boots. EarthQuaker Devices has announced the third iteration of its Sunn O))) Life pedal – a signature distortion, octave and boost unit that has been devised and honed in close collaboration with the noise rock giants.

