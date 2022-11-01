ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting investigation

AUBURN — On Friday, Auburn Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in Lewiston with the assistance of Lewiston Police Department. Investigators seized a handgun and ammunition. A fifteen-year-old male from Lewiston was arrested in connection to the recent shootings at Walton. School and 72 Whitney Street in...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings

AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Eviction notice leads to four drug arrests Wednesday in Laconia

LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice. Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
thewindhameagle.com

Windham to convert to automated trash removal

After months of negotiation and discussion with Casella Waste Systems, also known as Pine Tree Waste, the basic framework for an agreement to convert Windham to automated trash removal has been reached. Although some contractual details have yet to be worked out, members of the Windham Town Council voted unanimously...
WINDHAM, ME
foxbangor.com

Philadelphia violent fugitive caught by Auburn police

AUBURN — One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives has been found and arrested here in Maine by Auburn Police. Police say around 11 pm Tuesday night, 43-year-old Earl Hassan was arrested as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. They...
AUBURN, ME
Q97.9

Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About

Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — One man is dead after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Monday evening along Route 302 in Windham. Police responded to a report of the crash at approximately 6:34 p.m. in the area of the AllTown gas station along Route 302 in Windham, according to a news release issued by the Windham Police Department.
WINDHAM, ME
coast931.com

Portland restaurant damaged by fire

The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
PORTLAND, ME
newbedfordguide.com

19-year old Massachusetts man pulled over by New Hampshire State Police going 121 mph

“On Saturday, October 29, 2022, #Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit concentrated on reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior on Interstate 95. At approximately 7:25 AM, Trooper First Class Ball observed a black BMW coupe traveling at 121mph along I-95 South in Greenland. Trooper First Class Ball radioed to Trooper First Class LaPointe who was also in the area.
GREENLAND, NH
B98.5

21-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Monday Morning Rollover Crash

A Maine man is dead following a Monday morning crash that resulted in the pickup truck he was driving rolling over. According to WGME 13, Mason Warren, 21 of Harpswell, Maine, was driving his Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of Reach Road and Mountain Road when he reportedly crossed over the centerline before striking a large embankment which subsequently caused the truck to flip over.
HARPSWELL, ME
mainebiz.biz

Upcoming bridge work will affect highway traffic through Yarmouth

Construction to replace two bridges that carry I-295 traffic over U.S. Route 1 near Exit 17 will hit a fever pitch in coming days. Crews will be placing huge steel bridge beams onto the concrete substructure that’s been under construction in recent months. Night construction work will affect traffic...
YARMOUTH, ME
thepulseofnh.com

Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap

A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NH
wabi.tv

Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WINTHROP, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Before the memory fades: The hauntings on River Road

Ian Dixon was driving home from Westbrook on River Road headed for Raymond. Having just passed the intersection at Anderson Road and approaching the entrance to Smith-Anderson Cemetery, he spotted a blurred figure a short distance ahead crossing the road from right to left toward the cemetery. Dixon slammed on his brakes and lurched forward as the car came to a quick stop.
WINDHAM, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy