FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMTW
Auburn police charge teen in connection with shooting investigations
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager is charged in connection with investigations into recent shootings. The 15-year-old was arrested Friday after, police claim, a gun and ammunition were found during a home search. On Oct. 9, a man called 911 to say he had been shot in the stomach.
foxbangor.com
Juvenile arrested in shooting investigation
AUBURN — On Friday, Auburn Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in Lewiston with the assistance of Lewiston Police Department. Investigators seized a handgun and ammunition. A fifteen-year-old male from Lewiston was arrested in connection to the recent shootings at Walton. School and 72 Whitney Street in...
Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
laconiadailysun.com
Eviction notice leads to four drug arrests Wednesday in Laconia
LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice. Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
WMUR.com
Gilford woman, dog fatally shot on Halloween in 2010; case remains unsolved
GILFORD, N.H. — Police still don't know who fatally shot a Gilford woman and her dog on Halloween 12 years ago. Officials said Roberta "Bobbie" Miller was found dead in her home on Country Club Road in Gilford on Nov. 1, 2010. Her body was discovered by her son,...
WGME
Backup on 295 due to disabled car on Exit 8
A disabled car on Exit 8 in Portland is causing backups on 295. Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop.
mainepublic.org
Complaint alleges Brunswick coffee shop employees were unjustly terminated amid union drive
Employees at the Little Dog Coffee Shop in Brunswick are organizing to join the Workers United union, and believe that two of their colleagues were fired by the shop owner for supporting those efforts. Workers United has now filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that the...
thewindhameagle.com
Windham to convert to automated trash removal
After months of negotiation and discussion with Casella Waste Systems, also known as Pine Tree Waste, the basic framework for an agreement to convert Windham to automated trash removal has been reached. Although some contractual details have yet to be worked out, members of the Windham Town Council voted unanimously...
foxbangor.com
Philadelphia violent fugitive caught by Auburn police
AUBURN — One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives has been found and arrested here in Maine by Auburn Police. Police say around 11 pm Tuesday night, 43-year-old Earl Hassan was arrested as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. They...
Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About
Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine — One man is dead after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Monday evening along Route 302 in Windham. Police responded to a report of the crash at approximately 6:34 p.m. in the area of the AllTown gas station along Route 302 in Windham, according to a news release issued by the Windham Police Department.
coast931.com
Portland restaurant damaged by fire
The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
newbedfordguide.com
19-year old Massachusetts man pulled over by New Hampshire State Police going 121 mph
“On Saturday, October 29, 2022, #Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit concentrated on reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior on Interstate 95. At approximately 7:25 AM, Trooper First Class Ball observed a black BMW coupe traveling at 121mph along I-95 South in Greenland. Trooper First Class Ball radioed to Trooper First Class LaPointe who was also in the area.
NECN
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Police say a 43-year-old Maine woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, just minutes after she was involved in a previous accident. Around 3 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment in the area of Scribner Hill and Gorden roads in Readfield.
21-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Monday Morning Rollover Crash
A Maine man is dead following a Monday morning crash that resulted in the pickup truck he was driving rolling over. According to WGME 13, Mason Warren, 21 of Harpswell, Maine, was driving his Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of Reach Road and Mountain Road when he reportedly crossed over the centerline before striking a large embankment which subsequently caused the truck to flip over.
mainebiz.biz
Upcoming bridge work will affect highway traffic through Yarmouth
Construction to replace two bridges that carry I-295 traffic over U.S. Route 1 near Exit 17 will hit a fever pitch in coming days. Crews will be placing huge steel bridge beams onto the concrete substructure that’s been under construction in recent months. Night construction work will affect traffic...
thepulseofnh.com
Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap
A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
wabi.tv
Winthrop man killed in rollover crash
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
thewindhameagle.com
Before the memory fades: The hauntings on River Road
Ian Dixon was driving home from Westbrook on River Road headed for Raymond. Having just passed the intersection at Anderson Road and approaching the entrance to Smith-Anderson Cemetery, he spotted a blurred figure a short distance ahead crossing the road from right to left toward the cemetery. Dixon slammed on his brakes and lurched forward as the car came to a quick stop.
Viral Video Shows Baby Left Alone In Central Maine Parking Lot
Over the last few years, we have been hearing a lot about the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart. Most of the news, until recently, centered around the poll that people kept crashing into. Now, the parking lot is getting attention for a completely different reason. A video that has,...
