Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WMTW
Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WMUR.com
Gilford woman, dog fatally shot on Halloween in 2010; case remains unsolved
GILFORD, N.H. — Police still don't know who fatally shot a Gilford woman and her dog on Halloween 12 years ago. Officials said Roberta "Bobbie" Miller was found dead in her home on Country Club Road in Gilford on Nov. 1, 2010. Her body was discovered by her son,...
wabi.tv
Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because of...
Police investigate 'window shot out' at Scarborough home
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the caller who reported the incident in addition to searching the area, a news release from the Scarborough Police Department said Tuesday.
21-Year Old Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Harpswell, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Harpswell, Maine died in a single-vehicle crash after his truck flipped over on Monday morning in Harpswell. The fatal crash happened around 6:56 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Reach Road. The Cumberland County Regional Communication Center received a call reporting the accident. Truck Flipped...
NECN
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Police say a 43-year-old Maine woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, just minutes after she was involved in a previous accident. Around 3 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment in the area of Scribner Hill and Gorden roads in Readfield.
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
thepulseofnh.com
Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap
A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
coast931.com
Portland restaurant damaged by fire
The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
coast931.com
Police seek help in identifying person who shot out a window at a Scarborough home
Police in Scarborough are investigating after a window was shot out at a home on Broadturn Road. Police responded to a residence Tuesday at 1:17 a.m. after a report of a loud noise. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the caller and began checking the area. Occupants from an area residence...
Crews respond to fire in Portland Wednesday evening
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at a building on St. John Street in Portland Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post made around 8 p.m. from the Portland Fire Department, crews arrived at an "all hands fire." The fire was under control as of 8:30 p.m.,...
coast931.com
Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash
PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
One dead in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
wabi.tv
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat
READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
3 people injured after car crashes, snaps telephone poll in Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — Three people were sent to area hospitals after a single-car crash in Waterboro on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the York County Sheriff's Office, Lexus Luongo-Hyatt, 25, of Arizona, was driving his pickup truck on West Road when he allegedly veered off the road and hit a telephone pole, causing it to snap.
WMTW
Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
newbedfordguide.com
19-year old Massachusetts man pulled over by New Hampshire State Police going 121 mph
“On Saturday, October 29, 2022, #Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit concentrated on reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior on Interstate 95. At approximately 7:25 AM, Trooper First Class Ball observed a black BMW coupe traveling at 121mph along I-95 South in Greenland. Trooper First Class Ball radioed to Trooper First Class LaPointe who was also in the area.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 2
Another fire Augusta historian James North described was the one that destroyed Augusta’s bridge across the Kennebec River the night of April 2, 1827. (See the July 28, 2022, issue of The Town Line.) It was spotted a little after 11 p.m. and spread so fast that the “citizens [who] rushed to the scene of conflagration with fire engine and buckets” could do nothing. The building still called the Craig store (see last week’s article) at the northwest end of the bridge was destroyed and other buildings damaged.
Comments / 0