Windham, ME

WMTW

Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween

WINDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham

WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate 'window shot out' at Scarborough home

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the caller who reported the incident in addition to searching the area, a news release from the Scarborough Police Department said Tuesday.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Big Country 96.9

21-Year Old Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Harpswell, Maine

HARPSWELL, ME
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
thepulseofnh.com

Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap

A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NH
coast931.com

Portland restaurant damaged by fire

The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
PORTLAND, ME
coast931.com

Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash

PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, ME
wabi.tv

Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat

READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
READFIELD, ME
WMTW

Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
PORTLAND, ME
newbedfordguide.com

19-year old Massachusetts man pulled over by New Hampshire State Police going 121 mph

“On Saturday, October 29, 2022, #Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit concentrated on reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior on Interstate 95. At approximately 7:25 AM, Trooper First Class Ball observed a black BMW coupe traveling at 121mph along I-95 South in Greenland. Trooper First Class Ball radioed to Trooper First Class LaPointe who was also in the area.
GREENLAND, NH
penbaypilot.com

Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
ROCKLAND, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 2

Another fire Augusta historian James North described was the one that destroyed Augusta’s bridge across the Kennebec River the night of April 2, 1827. (See the July 28, 2022, issue of The Town Line.) It was spotted a little after 11 p.m. and spread so fast that the “citizens [who] rushed to the scene of conflagration with fire engine and buckets” could do nothing. The building still called the Craig store (see last week’s article) at the northwest end of the bridge was destroyed and other buildings damaged.
AUGUSTA, ME

