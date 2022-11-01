Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Gretsch G5260 Electromatic Jet Baritone review
Like its standard-scale sibling, the G5260 is nicely put together – a welcome entry point to the baritone world whose price tag might require a double take. (opens in new tab)at Thomann (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Andertons (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at...
Guitar World Magazine
Seth Baccus Shoreline JM-H90 review
Yes, at almost £3.5k it is getting on for Fender Custom Shop money, particularly if you were to indulge in some of the available options, but it holds its own in that company or with pretty much any top-level instrument out there. We can only imagine what the future holds.
Guitar World Magazine
Jasper Høiby: 5 perfect jazz basslines you should hear
The Danish double bassist on what you can learn from John Coltrane, Jimmy Garrison and the Middle Eastern sounds of Avishai Cohen. Very much part of Europe’s fine double bass lineage, alongside the likes of Eberhard Weber, Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen and Dave Holland, Danish bassist Jasper Høiby has forged an impeccable career as both a leader and sideman in jazz.
Guitar World Magazine
Reverb reveals the best-selling guitars of 2022
As is tradition, online gear retailer Reverb has published its annual list of best-selling electric guitars and acoustic guitars, revealing the top 20 six-strings that have dominated sales throughout the past 12 months. The biggest takeaway from the 2022 list is that, though it was deemed a controversial creation when...
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
Guitar World Magazine
Glenn Fricker seeks to blend HM-2-style “Swedish chainsaw” and modern metal tones with his signature Revv distortion pedal, the Northern Mauler
Revv Amplification has partnered with YouTube gear nut Glenn Fricker of Spectre Sound Studios for an all-new two-in-one distortion pedal, the Northern Mauler. With one half an “unforgettable sonic assault” inspired by the iconic Boss HM-2 – a stompbox heavily associated with both Swedish death metal and American hardcore – and the other boasting Revv’s trademark “punchy, high-gain” sound, the Northern Mauler allows players to blend freely between the two for a vast range of tonal possibilities.
The Verge
Google is offering a pair of Nest Audio speakers for just $89 today
Lots of retailers are wasting no time gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy and Target are already rolling out some excellent deals you can check out, and it appears Google is kicking things off by offering its Google Nest Audio speaker for its lowest price ever. Until now, the...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender debuts outlandish Jazz Bass V for funk favorite MonoNeon
MonoNeon's tricked-out 5-string Jazz Bass comes with an eye-popping neon finish, an 18V preamp and a sock (yes, really) Fender has announced the MonoNeon Jazz Bass V, designed to meet the needs of renowned funk bass player Dwayne Thomas Jr., aka MonoNeon. MonoNeon was the last bassist to play with...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Willow Smith wield a Jackson V to spontaneously riff Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It)
The guitar star swapped out her prized Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent signature for a Pro KVTMG King V in order to salute one of her biggest inspirations mid-gig It comes with the territory that, as guitar players, we often succumb to an overwhelming urge to jam our favorite riffs and solos. Whether players are rehearsing in their rooms or sound-checking on stage, those familiar fretboard frolics are almost too good to refuse.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. SE: How to Decide
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you're looking for a new Apple Watch, you have three options to choose from. There's the $399 (£419, AU$629) Apple Watch Series 8, the $249 Apple Watch SE and the all-new $799 Apple Watch Ultra.
Guitar World Magazine
Adam Sandler is touring with a seriously impressive guitar collection
A rare Antigua-finished '70s Stratocaster, an ornate Custom Shop Telecaster and a mesmerizing Duesenberg headline the actor's axe arsenal. Though most people know Adam Sandler as Hollywood royalty – an actor whose comedies are the stuff of legend, and whose recent turn to serious flicks such as Uncut Gems has courted Academy interest – he’s also a talented guitarist and vocalist (lest we forget, he once performed the Stairway to Heaven solo on Conan O’Brien).
Guitar World Magazine
Måneskin – plus SRV, Dimebag and the 30 greatest Texas guitarists of all time – only in the new Guitar World
Plus! John Petrucci goes solo, GA-20's massive blues, Dead Cross, a new Dimebag lesson, Steve Miller and more. In terms of geographical size, Texas is pretty much a pipsqueak compared to, say, Alaska. (For those keeping score, Alaska accounts for 665,384 square miles versus Texas’ total area of 268,596 square miles.)
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Adam Jones play Stinkfist onstage with Tool in a full Dwight Schrute costume
Jones joked on social media that the song was "really difficult to play" while dressed as the legendary Office character. When it comes to Halloween shows, it seems that Phish – with their "musical costume" (opens in new tab) sets highlighted by performances of full iconic albums by other artists – suck up a lot of the hype.
Best Buy slashes Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and A8 prices in weekend deal
When it comes to Android tablets, Samsung’s Galaxy Tabs are among the best. They’re known for great performance, solid build quality, and reliable software updates. In fact, three of the Galaxy Tab series made our list of the best Android tablets you can buy this year, with the S8 garnering both the top spot and our Editor’s Choice badge. If you haven’t picked one up yet, now may be the time. Best Buy is taking up to $160 off select Galaxy tablets.
Guitar World Magazine
DYLAN on how her guitar journey was kickstarted by a DIY plywood acoustic and why her upcoming Meteora model might be Fender’s boldest-looking offset yet
With her debut mixtape out in the world, the indie-pop songwriter opens up about her Ed Sheeran stadium support slots, custom mirrorball guitars and why she just wants to jam 12-bar blues every night. It’s an early summer afternoon and DYLAN – aka British singer-songwriter Natasha Woods – takes to...
Guitar World Magazine
Alexisonfire’s Wade MacNeil and Dallas Green on breaking their rules, guitar dynamics and the triumph of screamo
After 13 long years, the Canadian rock stalwarts return with new album Otherness – a change of direction or just a fresh spin on how they approach their songwriting?. In the 13 years since Alexisonfire released their last full-length album, much has changed. Screamo has gone from being a punchline to a beloved nostalgic era, as evidenced by the huge crowds jamming into Emo Nights across the continent.
Guitar World Magazine
Morley unveils the AFX-1 – a new analog multi-effects with old-school roots
Morley has announced a new all-analog multi-effects pedal, the AFX-1, which is making a pitch for players that want grab-and-go tonal flexibility without the menu diving and complex components of digital equivalents. The AFX-1 pulls together four Morley effects in a retro (and seemingly bombproof) steel enclosure. Indeed that aesthetic...
Edifier W240TN earbuds review: Ready for rough use
Edifier is back at it with another pair of truly wireless earbuds. The Edifier W240TN earbuds boast robust specs in a sleek body. There's a lot to like here, with a few drawbacks in the mix.
Guitar World Magazine
Slipknot's Alessandro “V-Man” Venturella: I borrowed a bass from Tool's Justin Chancellor for our new album
Slipknot's V-Man on his borrowed bottom-end boost from Tool's Justin Chancellor. Masked up, in a black boiler suit, it’s hard to believe that bassist Alessandro ‘VMan’ Venturella has been with heavy metal outfit Slipknot for almost a decade. For his 2014 audition, he borrowed one of Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders’ prized Zon four-strings, and went in all guns blazing. And so, it’s fitting that for their seventh album, The End, So Far, which marks the end of an era as they move on from longtime label Roadrunner Records, VMan sought out another loaner, this time from Tool bassist Justin Chancellor.
Comments / 0