Almost one in three children in their final year of primary school in deprived areas of England are obese, according to new data.An NHS Digital report shows 31.3 per cent of year 6 children (aged 10 and 11) in deprived areas are obese – more than double the 13.5 per cent in the least deprived areas.Across the whole of England, 23.4 per cent of children in year 6 are obese, of whom 5.8 per cent are severely obese.A further 14.3 per cent are overweight, meaning almost four in 10 children aged 10 and 11 are overweight or obese in England.🆕Latest...

3 DAYS AGO