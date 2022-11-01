Read full article on original website
Teaching assistants quitting schools for supermarkets because of ‘joke’ wages
Headteachers across the country say they cannot fill vital teaching assistant vacancies and that support staff are taking second jobs in supermarkets to survive because their wages are “just a joke”. Schools are reporting that increasing numbers of teaching assistants are leaving because they will not be able...
Schools may be forced to cut teachers and expand class sizes due to ‘devastating’ funding shortages
Schools are considering cutting teacher numbers and making class sizes bigger in a bid to save money. In a new poll by an education union, most said they were likely to take these measures or were at least thinking about them. Headteachers have been raising the alarm over stretched school...
Government refuses to extend free school meals eligibility despite cost of living crisis
The government is refusing campaigners’ calls to extend the eligibility of free school meals despite the devasting impact of the cost of living crisis. To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking here. The Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, senior Labour and Tory MPs have backed the...
BBC
Essex schools face deficits and heads fear cuts to teaching staff
Nearly half the schools in the East of England are facing a deficit this year, a survey of head teachers has found. The National Association of Head Teachers said 48% of its members in the region feared they might have to cut staff next year to balance the books. Jody...
Nearly a third of older primary school children in deprived areas are obese
Almost one in three children in their final year of primary school in deprived areas of England are obese, according to new data.An NHS Digital report shows 31.3 per cent of year 6 children (aged 10 and 11) in deprived areas are obese – more than double the 13.5 per cent in the least deprived areas.Across the whole of England, 23.4 per cent of children in year 6 are obese, of whom 5.8 per cent are severely obese.A further 14.3 per cent are overweight, meaning almost four in 10 children aged 10 and 11 are overweight or obese in England.🆕Latest...
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
School cuts website shows parents the impact of Tory policy on their children
Tens of millions of parents will, from April next year, be able to see the precise level of budget cuts hitting the state schools their children attend, thanks to an information campaign by teaching unions. The planned cuts to be imposed on every school in England and Wales – with...
‘Not enough money’: secondary school heads warn MPs of budget woes
Secondary school heads across England are warning MPs of cuts to mental health provision, school trips and essential building repairs because rising costs and energy bills are wrecking their budgets. Ahead of the government’s autumn statement on 17 November, headteachers are telling local MPs and councillors about their struggles to...
BBC
Disabled woman in Cornwall not receiving adequate care
A disabled woman in Cornwall said she often stays in the same clothes for several days because there aren't enough carers available to help her. Sharon Johnson, 51, waited two months in hospital for a care package, which was set at 28 hours a week. Her care provider can only...
BBC
East Riding school sees rise in safeguarding cases after lockdown
An East Yorkshire school has dealt with more than double the number of safeguarding cases compared with before the coronavirus pandemic. East Riding councillors heard Hornsea Secondary School had seen a rise in pupils self-harming, eating disorders and domestic violence at home. The school has recorded 265 incidents since September,...
BBC
River Tees Academy Grangetown opens on temporary site
A school which is to offer 100 places for children with special educational needs will be "wonderful for the Tees Valley", its chairman has said. It was hoped River Tees Academy Grangetown would open in Alexandra Road but due to developer issues it was delayed until March 2024. Currently 32...
BBC
Nottinghamshire care home rated inadequate by inspectors is closed
A care home that saw one of its managers resign during an inspection is due to close. Adbolton Hall care home in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, was labelled "inadequate" in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The BBC has been told 20 residents have now transferred to other care...
BBC
Siemens Gwynedd: One hundred new high pay jobs created at laboratory
Nearly one hundred new jobs will be created, with hundreds more secured according to a healthcare company. Siemens Healthineers is expanding its diagnostics centre in Llanberis, Gwynedd, with Welsh government support. The site will become the global manufacturing base for the German company's Immulite blood analysis technology. Economy Minister Vaughan...
BBC
ScotRail services to be slashed despite RMT strike cancellation
ScotRail is running a "skeleton service" on Saturday despite strikes being called off. The RMT union halted industrial action by railway staff over a pay dispute planned for 5, 7 and 9 November. The strikes involved staff at Network Rail, which employs signalling workers across Scotland, England and Wales. ScotRail...
BBC
Somerset and Cornwall First bus strike goes ahead
Strike action by bus drivers is going ahead after unions and management failed to reach an agreement. Drivers working for First South West in Somerset and Cornwall are taking industrial action on Friday in a dispute over pay and conditions. The RMT union accused First bosses of "sitting on their...
BBC
Slough Borough Council to sell off AkzoNoble site
A debt-ridden council is set to sell a major housing site to help fill its financial black hole. Plans to build 1,000 homes at the AkzoNoble paint factory site in Wexham Road, Slough, were approved in 2020. Slough Borough Council bought the site to provide more affordable homes. However, a...
