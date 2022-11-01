ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas voters confused by misleading messages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 2

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. LINDA LORRAINE JAMES, 54, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment; Bond $500. MARTIN BENJAMIN VOGTS, 22, Greenwood, SC,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
MAYETTA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 2

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baxter, Adriyana Grace; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community. Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Operation Green Light is planned in Manhattan

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project

Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

City Commission approves plan to develop Riverfront MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan City Commission unanimously approved a resolution of support for fundraising efforts by Riverfront MHK to develop a master plan for future development of the waterfront area along the Kansas River. The resolution states it clear that no City funds will be used for the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

SPONSORED: Film at 11 is hiring!

We are currently looking for a full time sales associate to join our team! Monday through Friday, No weekends! Medical insurance, paid time off, dental insurance, 401(k), on the job training. Film at 11 is a fun work environment, you will never be bored! Stop by today and fill out an application in person! Film at 11, 8338 East Hwy 24, Manhattan, KS 66502.
MANHATTAN, KS
