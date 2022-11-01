Read full article on original website
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
WIBW
Former Shawnee Co. man to pay $72K in restitution for failure to pay sales tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man formerly from Shawnee Co. has been ordered to pay more than $72,000 in restitution for failure to pay sales tax. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Monday, Oct. 31, Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution for failing to pay sales tax to the state.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 2
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. LINDA LORRAINE JAMES, 54, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment; Bond $500. MARTIN BENJAMIN VOGTS, 22, Greenwood, SC,...
WIBW
Community members march to fight for right on slaughterhouse project
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Junction City came out Tuesday night with a message to say to the city commission. “The community, the commissioner everyone of them knows what the community wants and we don’t want a slaughterhouse,” said protester, Karen Augustine. People met at Heritage...
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baxter, Adriyana Grace; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
WIBW
RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community. Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.
Brian Peete named new director of the Riley County Police Department
UPDATE: Learn more about newly appointed director of RCPD, Brian Peete, provided by the Riley County Police Department in our story update. The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) moved to offer the position of director of the Riley County Police Department to Brian Peete, currently Police Chief in Montpelier, VT.
Operation Green Light is planned in Manhattan
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project
Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
WIBW
City Commission approves plan to develop Riverfront MHK
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan City Commission unanimously approved a resolution of support for fundraising efforts by Riverfront MHK to develop a master plan for future development of the waterfront area along the Kansas River. The resolution states it clear that no City funds will be used for the...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA says recent case should alert parents to kids’ cell phone apps
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said a recent criminal case should serve as a warning for parents about what might be in on their children’s smartphones. Kagay discussed the danger posed by social media apps during an interview on Eye on NE Kansas. The...
