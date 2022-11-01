Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO