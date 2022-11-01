Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence
There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
Capitol Police security cameras filmed Paul Pelosi break-in but no one was watching, report says
Surveillance cameras installed at house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence captured the moment a man carrying a hammer broke into the house and shattered a glass panel, but Capitol Police were not actively monitoring the footage at the time, said a report.US Capitol Police officers, tasked with routinely going through the live feeds in a command centre with 1,800 cameras around the Capitol complex, were going through their routines on the day of the attack at Ms Pelosi’s home, when an officer noticed some activity.The officer focused on the screen which showed a dark street nearly 3,000 miles away at...
Ted Cruz faces furious calls to apologise for pushing Paul Pelosi attack conspiracy theories: ‘You’re disgusting’
Ted Cruz faced a barrage of demands to issue an apology or retract a tweet after he appeared to promote a GOP conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi.Despite offering his “prayers” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year-old husband on Friday, by Monday the Texas senator was retweeting posts from unreliable sources that seemed to promote falsehoods and innuendo about the suspected attacker, 42-year-old David DePape.In one of the posts, Sen Cruz reshared a screenshot from alt-right activist Matt Walsh, in which he pushed back against the information that has been widely reported from reliable news...
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
'Do you believe this?': New video shows Pelosi's reaction to Capitol attack
The House January 6 select committee revealed never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders reacting to the Capitol attack from a secure location.
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
"I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.
What we know about suspected Paul Pelosi attacker
The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi on Friday reportedly had an active online presence in which he posted QAnon conspiracy theories and was previously a pro-nudity activist. San Francisco police have identified the suspect as 42-year-old David DePape, who was booked on several charges, including attempted homicide, elder abuse,...
Trump boasts that claim he assaulted Secret Service agent made him look ‘tough’
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted to a group of supporters that an ex-aide’s congressional testimony regarding his alleged assault of a Secret Service agent made him appear “physically tough”. Mr Trump was delivering a meandering speech to an America First Policy Institute event in Florida...
Police body camera footage of attack on Paul Pelosi could be released at trial as GOP demands footage
Body camera footage of an attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be released as suspected assailant David DePape faces trial on a host of state and federal charges.“There are no plans to release the body cam footage prior to court proceedings,” a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson told The Independent on Tuesday.Members of the Pelosi family are expected to be shown the body camera footage and hear the 911 call that was recorded about the attack, CNN reported.In an interview on Tuesday with the network, San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins confirmed that police body...
Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have had the courage’ to come to Capitol during Jan 6 riot: ‘He’s all talk’
New Jan 6 footage shows Speaker Pelosi's response as Capitol riot unfolded. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has responded to footage taken of her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during the January 6 riot. The Democratic leader spoke on MSNBC in an interview with Andrea Mitchell after the House select...
Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, a new book says
Graham snapped at a late Capitol officer's mother over her criticism Trump, a new book says. The moment is described in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's book, Politico said. The book reportedly says Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly...
The violence stalking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a grave danger to the United States
This is where we are now, writes Marcos Bretón. This is what we have become. | Opinion
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’
Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
CBS News
567K+
Followers
70K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0