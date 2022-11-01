Read full article on original website
Relive Stunning LSU OT Win Over Alabama Through Epic Videos of Fans Rushing the Field at Tiger Stadium
LSU pulled off an epic 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night. The game lived up to the hype as it was filled with exciting plays, thrills, and—of course—controversial calls. You can check out an entire recap of how the game played out here because we're about to jump to the good part.
Brian Kelly & The Tigers Shock The Nation Amid Two Controversial Calls Against the Tigers to Beat Alabama
The LSU Tigers did what no one believed they could do: beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU defeated Bama in overtime 32-31. After starting off the season losing to Florida State, the LSU Tigers turned their season around completely. Brian Kelly turned this team into believers of him, and his system and it showed tonight against Alabama. Even though the Tigers had to deal with two questionable calls LSU battled onward and defeated Bama for the first time in Tiger stadium since 2010. Kelly stated, "To come here and restore the pride and tradition of this program just means so much, it just feels so good to return the faith and trust that they've given to me.".
wbrz.com
Shaq shakes hands with Brian Kelly before LSU and Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal shook hands with LSU head football coach Brian Kelly before the Tigers take on the Crimson Tide in Death Valley. O'Neal is immortalized on LSU's campus, with a 900-pound bronze statue sitting outside of the PMAC.
Brian Kelly powering through the mockery, lands another 5-star for the LSU family
Brian Kelly got a huge boost to his program in the form of the commitment of a five-star recruit. The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. This comes just ahead of their big matchup against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 10, where a win would help create a path to the Playoff. How could this week get any better for head coach Brian Kelly’s team?
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
The Cajuns Lose a Heartbreaker to Troy on Senior Day
The Cajuns came into Cajun field looking to send their leaders off right with a huge senior day victory over the SBC West-leading Trojans of Troy. The Trojans came into this game with sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt West Division and looked to keep that title with a victory over the Cajuns. Louisiana came in with a record of 4-4 and looking to get a key win to improve their bowl eligibility chances. It was a big Sun Belt matchup at Cajun Field, here is how it all went down.
3 Local Games to Watch During Final Week of Louisiana High School Football Regular Season
It is Week 10 of the High School football season - the final week of the regular season. Sure, district titles are great no matter when they are won but when these championships are decided during the last week of the regular season, it just adds a whole other layer of excitement for everyone involved - the players, the coaches, and the fans.
Missed Opportunities Cost LCA as STM Wins District Title
Two trips inside the red zone and a wide open drop in the end zone. Three potential scoring possessions netting zero points. That was the story in the First Half for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights as they passed on field goal opportunities and turned the ball over on downs on those first three drives of the game.
Suspect accused of rape at gunpoint on LSU campus allegedly met victim on Instagram
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, Nov. 1 arrest of a 26-year-old accused of raping a victim at gunpoint on LSU’s campus. According to LSU, the victim was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, Oct. 9 on the east side of campus […]
Student at Opelousas Catholic Performs National Anthem With Accordion [VIDEO]
Turn up the volume for this one. A student at Opelousas Catholic performed the National Anthem before the student body and he did so while playing his accordion. Kade Domec wowed those who were in attendance for the school gathering and now his performance of the National Anthem at his school is getting a lot of attention on social media.
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
67-Year Old Lafayette Bicyclist Dead After Friday Night Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A bicyclist riding down the highway Friday night was tragically struck and killed. 67-year-old Paul Gerald Mouton was riding down Louisiana Highway 94 late Friday night, but did not have a rear reflector and was wearing dark clothing when a 2002 Chevy Malibu struck his bicycle.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Thomas Rhett Bringing ‘Home Team Tour 23′ to Cajundome on June 16, 2023
Thomas Rhett is returning to the Cajundome next year as he'll be making a stop here on his "Home Team Tour" on Friday, June 16, 2023. Cole Swindell will be opening the show along with newcomer Nate Smith. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November...
Lafayette Man’s Video Makes Finals on America’s Funniest Videos
A Lafayette man's video has been chosen as a finalist on ABC's America's Funniest Videos. American's Funniest Videos, the viewer-submitted video clip show, has been providing funny falls, hilarious hiccups, and soul-crushing blows below the belt since Bob Saget first hosted the show in 1989. Now hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro,...
BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
wbrz.com
LSU student allegedly raped at gunpoint inside dorm; accused attacker gets $250K bond
BATON ROUGE – A suspected rapist was arrested by LSU Police on Wednesday, weeks after he allegedly raped an LSU student in her dorm room at gunpoint. According to an email sent to LSU parents and students, the rape happened Oct. 9 in Herget Hall. Arrest documents say 26-year-old...
