ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Brian Kelly & The Tigers Shock The Nation Amid Two Controversial Calls Against the Tigers to Beat Alabama

The LSU Tigers did what no one believed they could do: beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU defeated Bama in overtime 32-31. After starting off the season losing to Florida State, the LSU Tigers turned their season around completely. Brian Kelly turned this team into believers of him, and his system and it showed tonight against Alabama. Even though the Tigers had to deal with two questionable calls LSU battled onward and defeated Bama for the first time in Tiger stadium since 2010. Kelly stated, "To come here and restore the pride and tradition of this program just means so much, it just feels so good to return the faith and trust that they've given to me.".
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Brian Kelly powering through the mockery, lands another 5-star for the LSU family

Brian Kelly got a huge boost to his program in the form of the commitment of a five-star recruit. The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. This comes just ahead of their big matchup against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 10, where a win would help create a path to the Playoff. How could this week get any better for head coach Brian Kelly’s team?
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Cajuns Lose a Heartbreaker to Troy on Senior Day

The Cajuns came into Cajun field looking to send their leaders off right with a huge senior day victory over the SBC West-leading Trojans of Troy. The Trojans came into this game with sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt West Division and looked to keep that title with a victory over the Cajuns. Louisiana came in with a record of 4-4 and looking to get a key win to improve their bowl eligibility chances. It was a big Sun Belt matchup at Cajun Field, here is how it all went down.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Missed Opportunities Cost LCA as STM Wins District Title

Two trips inside the red zone and a wide open drop in the end zone. Three potential scoring possessions netting zero points. That was the story in the First Half for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights as they passed on field goal opportunities and turned the ball over on downs on those first three drives of the game.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls

In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelocalvoice.net

“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli

“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
OXFORD, MS
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy