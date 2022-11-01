ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
atozsports.com

Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

How the Titans may have set themselves up to fail vs. Chiefs months ago

For a while, the Tennessee Titans have employed a unique defensive strategy that has been used to target some of the league’s best tight ends. Instead of staying up at night — although there’s no proof that this staff doesn’t — and stressing over how to extremely minimize the impact dynamic tight ends can have against their defense, the Titans’ staff have taken a more simpler approach.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Eagles have one thing on their mind after beating the Texans

If you follow Philly sports then you know exactly what is going on right now. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series against the Houston Astros, as we speak, while the Philadelphia Eagles are in Houston beating up the Texans. The coincidence is unreal. So, after a hard-fought battle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Hendon Hooker’s newest NIL deal is one of the most unique in college football

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker has numerous NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals thanks to his impressive on-field performance over the last two seasons at UT. His latest deal — and I’m not talking about the deal with a Mercedes dealership in Knoxville — might be one of the most unique deals in college football.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

The Eagles must correct one major flaw sooner rather than later

Maintaining success is difficult in the NFL because wins often mask certain flaws. The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are no exception as they went on the road to beat the Houston Texans (1-6-1) by the score of 29-17 on Thursday Night Football. The double-digit win looks good on paper, but one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Report confirms Cowboys aiming to make up for last week’s shortcoming

While the Dallas Cowboys were not able to upgrade at wide receiver during a hectic NFL trade deadline, they’re not done looking for one just yet. Reportedly, the Cowboys were interested in Texans WR Brandin Cooks but were deterred by a hefty cap hit in 2023 and the compensation Houston’s front office sought. The team also inquired about the Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy.
atozsports.com

Jets poke the bear, give Josh Allen bulletin board material ahead of matchup

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against their division-rival Jets. Just days before the matchup, Jets DE John-Franklin Myers had a few things to say about the franchise quarterback. Franklin-Myers made the comment “if you can fake it until you make it” during his statement on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy